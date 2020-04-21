NHM Chandrapur Maharashtra Recruitment 2020: Application Invited for 48 MTS, Staff Nurse and Other Posts

NHM Chandrapur Maharashtra Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission, Chandrapur, Maharashtra has published the recruitment notification for the post of MTS, Medical Officer, Staff Nurse, Physician, Audiologist, Audiologist & Speech Therapist, Psychiatric Nurse, Psychologist, Physiotherapist Pediatrician and Other Posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on or before 26 April 2020.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 26 April 2020 till 6 PM

NHM Chandrapur Maharashtra Recruitment 2020

Super Specialist - 01

Specialist - 14

Medical Officer MBBS - 02

Medical Officer AYUSH PG - 01

Medical Officer AYUSH UG - 04

Medical Officer RBSK- 16

Audiologist - 02

Jr. Engineer Civil - 01

Social Worker - 01

Special Educator DEIC - 01

Optometrist - 01

Psychologist - 01

Physiotherapist - 02

Program Coordinator - 02

Staff Nurse - 22

Supervisor - 01

Accountant - 03

Block Community Mobilizer - 02

Paramedical Worker - 04

Pharmacist - 02

Statistical Assistant - 13

Technician - 03

MTS - 02

Pay:

Cardiologist- 125000/-

Physician- 75000/-

Medical Officer- 60000/-

Medical Officer (PG)- 30000/-

Medical Officer (UG)- 28000/-

M.O. RBSK (Male)- 28000/-

M.O. RBSK (Female)- 28000/-

Audiologist- 25000/-

Audiologist & Speech Therapist- 25000/-

Psychiatric Nurse- 25000/-

Psychologist- 30000/-

Physiotherapist- 20000/-

EMS Coordinators- 20000/-

Staff Nurse- 20000/-

Staff Nurse (Naxalite)- 20000/-

Counselor (CHC Clinic)- 17000/-

Rehabilitation Worker- 17000/-

Immunization Field Monitor- 20000/-

Paramedical Worker (TB-L)- 17000/-

Pharmacist- 17000/-

Block M & E- 17000/-

Facility Manager- 17000/-

MTS- 16000/-

Eligibility for Staff Nurse and Other Posts:

Super Specialist Cardiologist- DM Cardiology.

Super Specialist Physician- MD Medicine/DNB.

Medical Officer- MBBS.

Medical Officer (PG)- BUMS PG/ UG.

Medical Officer (UG)- BUMS.

M.O. RBSK (Male)- BAMS.

M.O. RBSK (Female)- BAMS.

Audiologist- Bachelor’s Degree in Speech and Language Pathology.

Audiologist & Speech Therapist- Bachelor’s Degree in Speech and Language Pathology.

Psychiatric Nurse- GNM with additional certification in Psychiatry.

Psychologist- Master Degree in Psychology/ Child Psychology.

Physiotherapist- Bachelor’s Degree in Physiotherapy.

EMS Coordinators- MSW OR MA in Social Science.

Staff Nurse- GNM/B.Sc. Nursing.

Staff Nurse (Naxalite)- GNM/B.Sc. Nursing.

Counselor (CHC Clinic)- MSW.

Rehabilitation Worker- MSW.

Immunization Field Monitor- Any graduate with Typing skill, Marathi-30 wpm, English-40 wpm with MSCIT.

Paramedical Worker (TB-L)- 12th + PMW Certificate.

Pharmacist- B. Pharm / D. Pharm.

Block M & E- Graduation in Statistics or Mathematics, MSCIT.

Facility Manager- Diploma in Electronics/Electrical/Electronics &Communication/ IT/Computer.

MTS- Graduate with Biological Stream

How to Apply for NHM Chandrapur Maharashtra Recruitment 2020

Eligible candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 26 April 2020 by email to nhmrecruitmentcpur@gmail.com.

NHM Chandrapur Maharashtra Recruitment Notification PDF