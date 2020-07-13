NHM CHO Recruitment 2020: 7812 Vacancies for Community Health Officer Posts in Maharashtra, Apply @nrhm.maharashtra.gov.in

NHM CHO Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission (NHM), Maharashtra has released a notification for 6/8 months Certificate Programme in Community Health from candidates who are willing & enthusiastic to serve the community. Candidates who successfully complete this Programme will be posted at Health & Wellness Centres - Sub centres (HWC-SC) as Community Health Officers.

A total of 7812 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment programme. The applications for the aforesaid posts will be submitted by 18 July 2020. In this article, candidates can check the application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of application: 18 July 2020

NHM CHO Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

District

Ahmednagar - 517

Thane

Nashik

Pune

Kolhapur

Aurangabad

Latur

Akola

Nagpur

NHM CHO Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates should possess Bachelor Degree in Ayurvedic Medicine/Unani Medicine/Nursing. Candidates having valid registration from Maharashtra Council of Indian Medicine/Maharashtra Nursing council are eligible.

Age Limit - 38 years to 43 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

Selection Criteria for NHM CHO Recruitment 2020

Selection of candidate for Certificate Programme in Community Health will be done through an entrance examination that will be conducted by the National Health Mission, Maharashtra.

Exam Pattern

The Entrance exam will be conducted at selected exam centres at the level of Deputy Director, Health Services. The date of the entrance exam will be published on the website. The entrance exam will be objective type with 50 questions, each question comprises of 2 marks. There will not be any negative marking system. The minimum passing marks is 40 marks.

Stipend - Rs. 10,000/- Per Month

Salary - Rs. 25,000/- per month consolidated + Performance-based incentive upto Rs.15000/-

How to apply for NHM CHO Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can submit applications along with documents to Deputy Director of Health Services (DDHS) for respective districts as per the choice of the district of appointment on or before 6.15 pm on 18 July 2020 by post/by hand/ by courier. The names of district are given below. Candidates are required to apply only for one district.

DDHS, Thane: – Thane, Raigad & Palghar.

DDHS, Nashik:- Nashik, Ahmadnagar, Dhule, Jalgaon & Nandurbar.

DDHS, Pune: – Pune, Solapur & Satara.

DDHS, Kolhapur: – Sangli, Sindhudurg & Ratnagiri;

DDHS,Aurangabad :– Aurangabad, Parbhani, Hingoli & Jalna

DDHS, Latur:- Nanded, Osmanabad

DDHS, Akola:– Akola, & Yavtmal

DDHS, Nagpur: -Wardha, Bhandara,Gondia, Chandrapur & Gadchiroli