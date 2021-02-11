NHM Haryana MLHP CHO Exam New Dates 2021 Out: Eligible Candidates List on 19 Feb @nhmharyana.gov.in, Check Other Updates Here

NHM Haryana CHO Exam 2021: National Health Mission (NHM), Haryana has released the new written exam dates for the post of Mid Level Health Providers-cum-Community Health Officer on its official website -nhmharyana.gov.in. Now, NHM Haryana MLHP CHO will be held on 28 February 2021 instead of 15 to 17 February 2021. NHM Haryana CHO Exam is postponed due to administrative reasons.

Candidates who would qualify in the written exam will be called for NHM Haryana MLHO CHO Counseling Round. In view of the postponement of the Written Test, now the Document Verification and Counseling of shortlisted Candidates will be held on 08 to 10 March 2021. Earlier, it was scheduled from 23 to 26 February 2021.

NHM Haryana will also upload the list, of eligible candidates and list of not eligible candidates for appearing in the written test, on 19 February 2021. NHM Haryana MLHO Exam details such as time and venue will be uploaded on the same day as well.

All eligible candidates will be required to bring printed copy of filled Application Form, Roll Number and Identity Form for appearing in the written exam.

NHM Haryana MLHP CHO Roll Number/Admit Card is also expected to release after 19 February 2021 for all the eligible candidates. Candidates are requested to keep a track on the official website for latest updates regarding this.

The State Health Society, Haryana had invited applications for recruitment of 671 MLPHs-cum-CHOs on contractual basis under National Health Mission (NHM) for providing Comprehensive Primary Health Care Services at Sub Central Level “Health and Wellness Centres” being upgraded under Ayushman Bhart in 15 districts of Haryana from 31 December 2020 to 31 January 2021.

NHM Haryana MLHP CHO Exam PDF Download