NHM Meghalaya Recruitment 2020 for 25 Lab Assistant, Project Associate and Medical Microbiologist Posts

NHM Meghalaya Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission, Meghalaya has invited applications for the post of Laboratory Assistant, Project Associate and Medical Microbiologist. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format on or before 30 May 2020.

Notification Details

Notification Number - DHS/MCH&FW/COV/SRT/DOC/19/2020/3589-90

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 30 May 2020

NHM Meghalaya Laboratory Assistant, Project Associate and Medical Microbiologist Posts Vacancy Details

Laboratory Assistant - 10 Posts

Project Associate - 10 Posts

Medical Microbiologist - 5 Posts

Salary:

Laboratory Assistant - Rs 20,000/-

Project Associate - Rs 31,000/-

Medical Microbiologist - Rs 1,00,000/-.

Eligibility Criteria for NHM Meghalaya Laboratory Assistant, Project Associate and Medical Microbiologist Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Laboratory Assistant - B.Tech/ BSc with experience in biological or medical laboratories and familiar with laboratory biosafety

Project Associate - PhD/ MTech/ MSc in Molecular Biology/ Virology/Microbiology/ Biochemistry/ Biotechnology

Medical Microbiologist - M.D. (Microbiology) with experience in Molecular Diagnostic techniques

Age Limit:

35 Years

NHM Meghalaya Detailed Notification PDF

How to Apply for NHM Meghalaya Laboratory Assistant, Project Associate and Medical Microbiologist Jobs 2020

The Eligible candidates can can submit their applications electronically by mentioning the post they have applied for in the subject line of the email to nrhmrnegh@gmail.com on or before 30 April 2020, with soft copies of their bio-data, certificates and job experience.