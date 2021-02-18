NHM MP CHO Admit Card 2021 Out, Download Community Health Officer (BAMS) Hall Ticket @mponline.gov.in

NHM MP CHO Admit Card 2021: National Health Mission (NHM), Madhya Pradesh (MP) has released the admit card of the exam for the post of Community Health Officer (CHOs) (BAMS). Candidates, who have applied for NHM CHO Recruitment 2021, can download NHM MP Admit Card from MP Online official website - mponline.gov.in.

NHM MP CHO Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download MP Online Admit Card, directly, through the link

NHM MO CHO Admit Card Download Link

NHM MP CHO Exam will be held on 21 February 2021(Sunday).

How to Download NHM MP CHO Admit Card ?

Go to official website of MO Online - mponline.gov.in Click on the link ‘Click Here’ given against ‘Click Here to Download Admit Card / Hall Ticket of Examination on 20th Feb 2021 for Community Health Officer (BAMS) post under National Ayush Mission’ under National Ayush Mission 2020 Go to ‘Service’ Tab and click on ‘Click Here’ It will redirect you to a new page where you are required to provide your Application Number and Date of Birth Download NHM MP CHO Hall Ticket

Around 337 vacancies will be recruited for Community Health Officer (CHO) Posts under National Ayush Mission 2020-21