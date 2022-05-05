NHM MP CHO Result 2022 Released @sams.co.in: Check Download Link Here

NHM MP CHO Result 2022 has been announced by National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh on sams.co.in. Candidates can download NHM MP Result from here.

NHM MP CHO Result 2022 Download: National Health Mission (NHM), Madhya Pradesh (MP) has released the NHM CHO Exam Result on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the online exam on 17 April 2022 for the post of Community Health Officer CHO) and CERTIFICATE IN COMMUNITY HEALTH (CCH) can download CHO Result 2022 MP from SAMS website i.e. sams.co.in using their application ID and Roll Number.

NHM MP CHO Result Link is given below. The candidates can also download CHO Result 2022 by visiting the prescribed link:

As per the official notice, "The result shall be prepared by applying the Normalization method. Accordingly, the Merit list and thereafter the selection of the candidates for the above post shall be made based on normalized marks scored by the candidates"

How to Download NHM MP CHO Result 2022 ?

The candidates can download the result by following simple steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SAMS - sams.co.in and click on 'Recruitment of Remaining Vacant Posts of Contractual Community Health Officers (CHOs) under National Health Mission, MP, Department of Public Health and Family Welfare, Govt. of Madhya Pradesh'.

Step 2: Click on 'Written Test Result'.

Step 3: It will take you to result page - https://results.samshrm.com/eResult-CHO-CCH-2022.

Step 4: Now, enter your details.

Step 5: Download NHM CHO Result 2022.

Online Written Test organized on April 17, 2022, for the position of Community HealthOfficers (CHOs) & Certificate in Community Health (CCH), NHM, Madhya Pradesh was conducted in the two shifts.

NHM MP CHO Notification was published for 480 vacancies for the post of Certificate in Community Health (CHH) and 488 for Community Health Officers (CHO).