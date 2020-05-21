NHM Mumbai Recruitment 2020 for 111 JE, Manager and Other Posts

NHM Mumbai Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission (NHM), State Health Society, Mumbai, Maharashtra, has published the recruitment notification for the post of Junior Engineer, District Program Manager, Program Manager- Public Health, Finance cum logistics consultant, Budget & Finance Officer, District Account Manager, M&E Statistical Officer, Epidemiologist/Public Health Specialist NPCDCS, PPM Coordinator, Consultant VBD & City Program Manager on arogya.maharashtra.gov.in.
Interested and eligible candidates can send the application on or before 28 May 2020.
Important Date
Last date for submission of application: 28 May 2020 till 6:15pm
NHM Mumbai Vacancy Details
- District Program Manager - 03
- Program Manager- Public Health - 76
- Finance cum logistics consultant - 08
- Budget & Finance Officer - 09
- District Account Manager - 01
- M&E Statistical Officer - 01
- Junior Engineer- IDW - 02
- Epidemiologist/Public Health Specialist NPCDCS - 02
- PPM Coordinator - 02
- Consultant VBD - 02
- City Program Manager - 05
Eligibility Criteria for JE and Other Posts
- Educational Qualification:
- District Program Manager - MBBS/ Any Medical Graduate with MPH/MHA/MBA in Health and minimum 1 Year of Experience
- Program Manager- Public Health - B.com with minimum 3 Years of Exp or M.com. Minimum 1 Year of Experience
- Finance cum logistics consultant - B.com with minimum 3 Years of Exp or M.com. Minimum 1 Year of Experience handling Accounts & Budget.
- Budget & Finance Officer - CA/ Inter CA/ ICWA/ Inter ICWA or MBA (Finance) with Graduate in Commerce or M.Com (with TALLY). Minimum 3 Years Exp for those holding only B.COM Degree
- M&E Statistical Officer - M.Sc. Statistics and 1 year expereince
- Junior Engineer- IDW - BE Civil and Minimum of 1 to 3 Years of Experience
- Epidemiologist/Public Health Specialist NPCDCS - MBBS/ Any Medical Graduate with MPH/MHA/MBA in Health and 3 Year of Experience
- PPM Coordinator - MSW or MA in Social Sciences and Minimum 1 Year of Experience
- Consultant VBD - MBBS/ Any Medical Graduate with MPH/MHA/MBA in Health and 3 Year of Experience
- City Program Manager - MBBS/ Any Medical Graduate with MPH/MHA/MBA in Health and Minimum 1 Year of Exp working in Public Health/ Health Service Administrative
Age Limit:
Minimum - 18 years
- Maximum for MBBS & Specialist - 70 years
- Nurses and Technicians - 65 years
- For Other Staff Open Category - 38 years
- For reserved categories - 43 years.
Download NHM Mumbai Official Notification PDF
How to apply for NHM Mumbai Recruitment 2020 ?
Interested candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format and submit applications along with the documents by email to nrhm.recruit1@gmail.com on or before 28 May 2020.