NHM Mumbai Recruitment 2020 for 111 JE, Manager and Other Posts

National Health Mission (NHM),State Health Society, Mumbai, Maharashtra is inviting applications for Junior Engineer and Other Posts

May 21, 2020 18:30 IST
NHM Mumbai Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission (NHM), State Health Society, Mumbai, Maharashtra, has published the recruitment notification for the post of Junior Engineer, District Program Manager, Program Manager- Public Health, Finance cum logistics consultant, Budget & Finance Officer, District Account Manager, M&E Statistical Officer, Epidemiologist/Public Health Specialist NPCDCS, PPM Coordinator, Consultant VBD  & City Program Manager on arogya.maharashtra.gov.in.

Interested and eligible candidates can send the application on or before 28 May 2020.

Important Date

Last date for submission of application: 28 May 2020 till 6:15pm

NHM Mumbai Vacancy Details

  • District Program Manager - 03
  • Program Manager- Public Health - 76
  • Finance cum logistics consultant - 08
  • Budget & Finance Officer - 09
  • District Account Manager - 01
  • M&E Statistical Officer - 01
  • Junior Engineer- IDW - 02
  • Epidemiologist/Public Health Specialist NPCDCS - 02
  • PPM Coordinator - 02
  • Consultant VBD - 02
  • City Program Manager - 05

Eligibility Criteria for JE and Other Posts

  • Educational Qualification:
  • District Program Manager - MBBS/ Any Medical Graduate with MPH/MHA/MBA in Health and minimum 1 Year of Experience
  • Program Manager- Public Health - B.com with minimum 3 Years of Exp or M.com. Minimum 1 Year of Experience
  • Finance cum logistics consultant - B.com with minimum 3 Years of Exp or M.com. Minimum 1 Year of Experience handling Accounts & Budget.
  • Budget & Finance Officer - CA/ Inter CA/ ICWA/ Inter ICWA or MBA (Finance) with Graduate in Commerce or M.Com (with TALLY). Minimum 3 Years Exp for those holding only B.COM Degree
  • M&E Statistical Officer - M.Sc. Statistics and 1 year expereince
  • Junior Engineer- IDW - BE Civil and Minimum of 1 to 3 Years of Experience
  • Epidemiologist/Public Health Specialist NPCDCS - MBBS/ Any Medical Graduate with MPH/MHA/MBA in Health and 3 Year of Experience
  • PPM Coordinator - MSW or MA in Social Sciences and Minimum 1 Year of Experience
  • Consultant VBD - MBBS/ Any Medical Graduate with MPH/MHA/MBA in Health and 3 Year of Experience
  • City Program Manager - MBBS/ Any Medical Graduate with MPH/MHA/MBA in Health and Minimum 1 Year of Exp working in Public Health/ Health Service Administrative

Age Limit:

Minimum - 18 years

  • Maximum for MBBS & Specialist - 70 years
  •  Nurses and Technicians - 65 years
  • For Other Staff Open Category - 38 years
  • For reserved categories - 43 years.

Download NHM Mumbai Official Notification PDF

How to apply for NHM Mumbai Recruitment 2020 ?

Interested candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format and submit applications along with the documents by email to nrhm.recruit1@gmail.com on or before 28 May 2020.

 

