NHM Mumbai Recruitment 2020 for 111 JE, Manager and Other Posts

NHM Mumbai Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission (NHM), State Health Society, Mumbai, Maharashtra, has published the recruitment notification for the post of Junior Engineer, District Program Manager, Program Manager- Public Health, Finance cum logistics consultant, Budget & Finance Officer, District Account Manager, M&E Statistical Officer, Epidemiologist/Public Health Specialist NPCDCS, PPM Coordinator, Consultant VBD & City Program Manager on arogya.maharashtra.gov.in.

Interested and eligible candidates can send the application on or before 28 May 2020.

Important Date

Last date for submission of application: 28 May 2020 till 6:15pm

NHM Mumbai Vacancy Details

District Program Manager - 03

Program Manager- Public Health - 76

Finance cum logistics consultant - 08

Budget & Finance Officer - 09

District Account Manager - 01

M&E Statistical Officer - 01

Junior Engineer- IDW - 02

Epidemiologist/Public Health Specialist NPCDCS - 02

PPM Coordinator - 02

Consultant VBD - 02

City Program Manager - 05

Eligibility Criteria for JE and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

District Program Manager - MBBS/ Any Medical Graduate with MPH/MHA/MBA in Health and minimum 1 Year of Experience

Program Manager- Public Health - B.com with minimum 3 Years of Exp or M.com. Minimum 1 Year of Experience

Finance cum logistics consultant - B.com with minimum 3 Years of Exp or M.com. Minimum 1 Year of Experience handling Accounts & Budget.

Budget & Finance Officer - CA/ Inter CA/ ICWA/ Inter ICWA or MBA (Finance) with Graduate in Commerce or M.Com (with TALLY). Minimum 3 Years Exp for those holding only B.COM Degree

M&E Statistical Officer - M.Sc. Statistics and 1 year expereince

Junior Engineer- IDW - BE Civil and Minimum of 1 to 3 Years of Experience

Epidemiologist/Public Health Specialist NPCDCS - MBBS/ Any Medical Graduate with MPH/MHA/MBA in Health and 3 Year of Experience

PPM Coordinator - MSW or MA in Social Sciences and Minimum 1 Year of Experience

Consultant VBD - MBBS/ Any Medical Graduate with MPH/MHA/MBA in Health and 3 Year of Experience

City Program Manager - MBBS/ Any Medical Graduate with MPH/MHA/MBA in Health and Minimum 1 Year of Exp working in Public Health/ Health Service Administrative

Age Limit:

Minimum - 18 years

Maximum for MBBS & Specialist - 70 years

Nurses and Technicians - 65 years

For Other Staff Open Category - 38 years

For reserved categories - 43 years.

Download NHM Mumbai Official Notification PDF

How to apply for NHM Mumbai Recruitment 2020 ?

Interested candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format and submit applications along with the documents by email to nrhm.recruit1@gmail.com on or before 28 May 2020.