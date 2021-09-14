NHM UP CHO Answer Key 2021 Out @upnrhm.gov.in, Objection Link Available upto 16 September

NHM UP CHO Answer Key 2021 has been released by National Health Mission, Uttar Pradesh (UP) on upnrhm.gov.in. Check Link Here.

NHM UP CHO Answer Key 2021: National Health Mission, Uttar Pradesh (UP) has uploaded the answer key of the exam for the post of Community Health Officer (CHO) on its website (upnrhm.gov.in). Participants can download CHO Answer Key from - . NHM UP CHO Answer Key Link is provided in this article as well for the candidates. Those who appeared in NHM UP CHO Exam can also submit objections or representation against any answer through online mode on official website or through the link below:

UP NHM CHO Answer Key Objection can be submitted from 14 September to 16 September 2021.

NHM UP CHO Answer Key Download Link 2021

How to Download NHM UP CHO Answer Key 2021 ?

Go to official website - upnrhm.gov.in Visit the ‘Updates’ Section and Click on ‘Objection Portal for receiving representations from appeared candidates for 2800 CHO recruitment drive, which is valid from 14.09.2021 to 16.09.2021 (11.55PM). (September 14, 2021)’ It will redirect you to a new page - https://cdn.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/1258/71805/login.html Provide your ‘User ID and Password’ Download UP CHO Answer Key 2021

Candidates who will qualify the online examcalled for Document Verification. Waitlist will be prepared in the ratio of 1:3 (3 candidates against 1 vacancy in respective category). The minimum qualifying marks are33 Marks out of 100 (30 Marks for OBC and 24 marks for SC / ST / PwD).

National Health Mission (NHM), Uttar Pradesh has invited the online application process for recruitment of 2800 Community Health Officer (CHO) through 06 Month Certificate in Community Health for Nurses (CCHN) Training Course for the 2021-22 session, from 30 June 2021 to 20 July 2021.