NHM UP Recruitment 2020 for 20 Consultant, Technical Consultant and Other Posts

NHM UP Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission (NHM), Uttar Pradesh has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Consultant, Technical Consultant and Other Posts at State and District Level. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 13 November 2020.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 3 November 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 13 November 2020

NHM UP Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

General Manager - 1 Post

Deputy General Manager - 1 Post

Consultant - 1 Post

DGM-Ayush - 1 Post

DEIC Consultant - 1 Post

State Consultant -AES/JE - 1 Post

Technical Consultant (Medical) - 1 Post

Technical Consultant (IT) - 1 Post

Consultant - RI - 1 Post

State SNCU Clinical Care Coordinator - 1 Post

HR Coordinator Statutory - 1 Post

Consultant - Manav Sampada - 1 Post

Consultant - M&E- 1 Post

District Leprosy Consultant - 1 Post

Consultant - 1 Post

MCH Consultant - 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for General Manager, Deputy General, Technical Consultant and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

General Manager - Master in Computer Application/ PG Degree in Statistics/Demography.

Deputy General Manager - MBA/ PGDBM with specialization in Human Resources from a reputed institute/ MSW from a reputed institute.

Consultant - M.Sc. Nursing Registration from UP Sate medical Council at the time of online

submission of application.

DGM-Ayush - Degree in Ayurveda of a University established by Law in India OR Five year Degree or Diploma in Ayurveda of the Board of Indian Medicine, Uttar Pradesh.

DEIC Consultant - Degree in Ayurveda of a University established by Law in India OR Five year Degree or Diploma in Ayurveda of the Board of Indian Medicine, Uttar Pradesh; Registration as a Vaidya with the Board of Indian Medicine, Uttar Pradesh.

State Consultant -AES/JE - MBA/ MPH/ MSW; PG Diploma in RCH.

Technical Consultant (Medical) -MBBS/ MD in PSM/ Community Medicine/Public Health/ Clinical Sciences.

How to apply for NHM UP Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates can apply online from 3 to 13 November 2020 at upnrhm.gov.in. All candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.