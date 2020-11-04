NHM UP Recruitment 2020 for 20 Consultant, Technical Consultant and Other Posts

NHM UP Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission (NHM), Uttar Pradesh has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Consultant, Technical Consultant and Other Posts at State and District Level. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 13 November 2020.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 3 November 2020
- Last date for submission of online application: 13 November 2020
NHM UP Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- General Manager - 1 Post
- Deputy General Manager - 1 Post
- Consultant - 1 Post
- DGM-Ayush - 1 Post
- DEIC Consultant - 1 Post
- State Consultant -AES/JE - 1 Post
- Technical Consultant (Medical) - 1 Post
- Technical Consultant (IT) - 1 Post
- Consultant - RI - 1 Post
- State SNCU Clinical Care Coordinator - 1 Post
- HR Coordinator Statutory - 1 Post
- Consultant - Manav Sampada - 1 Post
- Consultant - M&E- 1 Post
- District Leprosy Consultant - 1 Post
- Consultant - 1 Post
- MCH Consultant - 1 Post
Eligibility Criteria for General Manager, Deputy General, Technical Consultant and Other Posts
Educational Qualification:
- General Manager - Master in Computer Application/ PG Degree in Statistics/Demography.
- Deputy General Manager - MBA/ PGDBM with specialization in Human Resources from a reputed institute/ MSW from a reputed institute.
- Consultant - M.Sc. Nursing Registration from UP Sate medical Council at the time of online
- submission of application.
- DGM-Ayush - Degree in Ayurveda of a University established by Law in India OR Five year Degree or Diploma in Ayurveda of the Board of Indian Medicine, Uttar Pradesh.
- DEIC Consultant - Degree in Ayurveda of a University established by Law in India OR Five year Degree or Diploma in Ayurveda of the Board of Indian Medicine, Uttar Pradesh; Registration as a Vaidya with the Board of Indian Medicine, Uttar Pradesh.
- State Consultant -AES/JE - MBA/ MPH/ MSW; PG Diploma in RCH.
- Technical Consultant (Medical) -MBBS/ MD in PSM/ Community Medicine/Public Health/ Clinical Sciences.
Download Official Notification PDF Here
How to apply for NHM UP Recruitment 2020?
Interested candidates can apply online from 3 to 13 November 2020 at upnrhm.gov.in. All candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.