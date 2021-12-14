NIELIT Answer Key 2021 for Scientist B and Scientific Assistant A Exam Released @ apply-delhi.nielit.gov.in

NIELIT Answer Key 2021 for Scientist B and Scientific Assistant A has been released by National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) on nielit.gov.in. Details Here.

NIELIT Answer Key 2021: National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) has uploaded the answer key of the exam for the post of Scientist B and Scientific Assistant A on nielit.gov.in. Candidates can download NIELIT Scientist Answer Key and NIELIT Scientific Assistant Answer Key from the official website - apply-delhi.nielit.gov.in.

NIELIT Answer Key Link, for the subjects including Computer Science (CS), Information Technology (IT) and Electronics (ES) under SET A, B, C and D, is given below for the reference of the candidates.

NIELIT Answer Key Download Link



NIELIT Answer Key Objection Link

The candidates can also submit objection, if any, through online mode. The facility to submit Online Grievances for the Answer Keys is available to the candidates from 14 December 2021 11:30 AM till 16 December 2021 till 10:00 AM on the website apply-delhi.nielit.gov.in. No other means/mode of submitting grievances will be entertained.

How to Download NIELIT Answer Key 2021 ?

Go to official website - apply-delhi.nielit.gov.in Click on ‘Set A’ or ‘Set B’ or ‘Set C’ or ‘Set D’ given against CS, IT and EL Download NIELIT Answer Key PDF Check Answers Submit Objection by visiting the link available on the official website with the help of Roll No, Application No, Date of Birth and followed by OTP. Submit the grievance details i.e. Booklet Series, Question no, Candidate's Answer and Grievance with answer Key Upload Supporting Documents, either Candidate's Solution or Reference Document page along with Name of the Book/ Document and Author (Supporting document should be in a single file in PDF Format (not exceeding the size of 2 MB)

NIELIT had conducted the exam for the said posts on 05 December 2021 for filling up 81 vacancies.