NLC Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Registration Begins for 877 Posts at nlcindia.in

NLC has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can submit their application forms till November 10. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 877 vacancies. Get all the details related to NLC Apprentice Recruitment 2023 here.

Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) India has released a notification on its official website, inviting aspirants to apply for the Apprentice post. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website of NLC India at nlcindia.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 877 apprentice posts.

As per the official notification, the registration process will commence today, October 30 and conclude on November 10 at 05:00 pm. Read below to know about eligibility, the registration process and other details related to NLC Recruitment 2023.

NLC Apprentice Recruitment 2023

NLC India issued the NLC Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF on its official website. Candidates who have passed their ITI from the recognised board/institution can submit their application forms before the last date i.e. November 10. The direct link to download the NLC Apprentice Notification PDF is shared below for your reference.

NLC Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

NLC Recruitment 2023 Overview

Take a quick glance at the key information related to NLC Recruitment 2023 below.

NLC Recruitment 2023 Highlights Organisation NLC India Limited Name of Posts Apprentice - Trade Apprenticeship, Non-Engineering Graduate Apprentice Number of Posts 877 Apply Online begins on October 30 Closing date of application November 10 Application mode Online Official website https://www.nlcindia.in/

NLC Apprentice Eligibility 2023

To be eligible for NLC Apprentice posts, candidates must have completed their ITI from the recognised Institute/Board. Additionally, they must not exceed the maximum age limit of 35 years. Check out the official notification to know the post-wise eligibility criteria for NLC Recruitment 2023.

Post Educational Qualification Trade Apprentice ITI Non-Engineering Graduate Apprentice Degree (Engineering Discipline)

NLC Apprentice Vacancy

According to the official notification, this recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 877 vacancies. Out of which, 736 are reserved for Trade Apprentice and 141 for Non Engineering Graduate Apprentice.

NLC Apprentice Vacancy 2023 Post Number of vacancies Trade Apprentice 736 Non-Engineering Graduate Apprentice 141

How to Apply for NLC Recruitment 2023?

Upon the activation of the apply online link, candidates can follow the given below steps to fill out their application form.

Step 1: Navigate through the official website of Neyveli Lignite Corporation at nlcindia.in.

Step 2: Click on the apply online link provided on the page.

Step 3: Register yourself to generate your registration ID and password.

Step 4: Enter your login credentials.

Step 5: Fill out the application process and upload all the required documents.

Step 6: Pay the application fee and submit the NLC Apprentice 2023 application form.