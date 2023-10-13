PLW Patiala Apprentice 2023 Recruitment, Online Form for 295 Vacancies

PLW Patiala Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Patiala Locomotive Works has started accepting the application forms for Apprentice posts. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 295 posts. Interested candidates can apply online for PLW Apprentice till 31 October 2023.

PLW Apprentice 2023: Patiala Locomotive Works has invited applications for the recruitment of Apprentice. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Patiala Locomotive Works at plw.indianrailways.gov.in. The application process began on 09 October. The last date to apply for the PLW Apprentice is 31 October 2023. Get all the details regarding PLW Patiala Apprentice Recruitment 2023 here.

PLW Patiala Apprentice Recruitment 2023

It is a remarkable opportunity for class 10th passed candidates who want to have a stable and secure future. Candidates aspiring to join Indian Railways can submit their application forms before the last date. They are also advised to go through the official PLW Patiala Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF to get all the essential information about it.

PLW Patiala Apprentice Notification 2023 PDF

PLW Patiala Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Overview Conducting Body Patiala Locomotive Works Exam Name PLW Apprentice Exam 2023 Post Name Apprentice Vacancies 295 Apply Online begins on 09 October 2023 Last date to apply online for PLW Apprentice 31 October 2023 Official Website plw.indianrailways.gov.in

PLW Apprentice Vacancy 2023

This recruitment drive will fill up 295 vacancies of which 140 vacancies are for the Electrician post, 40 vacancies are for Mechanic (Diesel), 15 for Machinist, 75 for Fitter and 25 vacancies for the Welder.

PLW Patiala Apprentice Vacancy 2023 Posts Number of vacancies Electrician 140 Mechanic (Diesel) 40 Machinist 15 Fitter 75 Welder 25

PLW Patiala Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have passed Class 12th from the recognised board and secured 50% marks in class 10th are eligible to apply. Those who are applying for Mechanic, Electrician, Machinist and Fitter must fall within the age bracket of 15 to 25 years. On the other hand, candidates applying for the Welder post must be between 15 to 22 years.

How to Apply for PLW Patiala Apprentice Recruitment 2023

Step 1: Go to the official website of Patiala Locomotive Works at plw.indianrailways.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'News and Announcement section'.

Step 3: Click on the apply online link.

Step 4: A new webpage will appear. Fill in the application form.

Step 5: Pay the application fee, if applicable.

Step 6: Submit and take a printout of the PLW Patiala Apprentice Application Form for future reference.