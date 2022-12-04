NLC Recruitment 2022: Apply Online For Junior Overman and Others: CTC 7.80 Lakhs

NLC India has invited online application for the 213 Junior Overman and Others on its official website. Check NLC India Recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

NLC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: NLC India Limited a premier ‘NAVRATNA’ Public Sector Enterprise has invited online application for the 213 various posts including Junior Overman (Trainee),Junior Surveyor (Trainee) and Sirdar

(Selection Grade-I) posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 30 December 2022.

Selection Process NLC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Selection for NLC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification will be based on Written Test for 100 marks.

The Question Paper will consist of two parts;

Part-I with 30 questions of General Aptitude comprising of Quantitative Aptitude,

Reasoning and General Awareness (at Diploma level) and

Part-II with 70 Questions on subject knowledge totally 100 objective type

questions with multiple choice answers.

Notification Details NLC Recruitment 2022 Job :

Advt.No:12/2022

Important Date NLC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Closing of On-line registration of application: 30 December 2022

Last Date for On-line payment of Fees: 30 December 2022

Vacancy Details NLC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Junior Overman (Trainee)

Neyveli Mines, Tamil Nadu- 46

Barsingsar Mines, Rajasthan-03

Talabira Mines, Odisha- 02

Junior Surveyor (Trainee)

Neyveli Mines, Tamil Nadu- 13

Barsingsar Mines, Rajasthan- 01

Talabira Mines, Odisha- 01

Sirdar (Selection Grade-I)

Neyveli Mines, Tamil Nadu- 133

Barsingsar Mines, Rajasthan- 14

Eligibility Criteria NLC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Junior Overman (Trainee)-1.Diploma in Mining or Mining engineering or other equivalent qualification approved in that behalf by the Central Government and

2. Valid Overman’s Certificate of Competency from DGMS under Coal Mines Regulation 2017 or any certificate in Mining which entitled to work as Overman as per Coal Mines Regulation 2017 and

3. Valid First Aid Certificate.

Candidates willing to apply for NLC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

PAY SCALES & CTC (in INR. Approx.) :

S1 grade-7.80 Lakhs

SG1 grade-6.55 Lakhs

NLC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification PDF





How To Apply NLC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through official website www.nlcindia.in on or before 30 December 2022.