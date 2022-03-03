NMDC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 171 Graduate/Technician Apprentice Posts @nmdc.co.in, Check Eligibility

NMDC has invited online application for the 171 Graduate/Technician Apprentice Posts on its official website. Check NMDC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

NMDC Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: NMDC Limited has invited online application for the 171 Graduate/ Technician Apprentice vacancies in various trades. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled form 10-25 March 2022.

Candidates with requisite educational qualification including 4 year Degree/Diploma in various trades including Chemical/ Civil/ Computer/ EEE/ Industrial/ Mechanical/ Mining Engg can apply for these posts.

Applying candidates should note that selection for these posts will be done on the basis of walk-in-interview to be conducted by the organization.



Important Dates for NMDC Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Date of walk-in-interview: 10 to 25 March 2022

Vacancy Details for NMDC Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Trade Apprentice: 130

Graduate Apprentice: 27

Technician Apprentice: 11

Eligibility Criteria for NMDC Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Trade Apprentice: Candidates should have ITI passed in concerned trades.

Graduate Apprentice: Candidates should have 4 year Degree in concerned trades including Chemical/ Civil/ Computer/ EEE/ Industrial/ Mechanical and Mining Engg.

Technician Apprentice: Candidates should have Diploma in Civil/ Mechanical/ Mining Engg/ EEE/ Electrical.

How to Apply for NMDC Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Candidates will have to appear for walk-in-interviews scheduled from 10-25 March 2022 in accordance to the posts/trades as mentioned in the notification. Please check the notification link for details in this regards.