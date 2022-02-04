NMDC Recruitment 2022 for 200 Trainee Posts, Apply Online From 10 Feb @nmdc.co.in

NMDC Recruitment 2021 Notification: NMDC Limited, a Navaratna Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Steel, has released the latest notification for the post of Field Attendant (Trainee), Maintenance Assistant (Trainee), MCO Gr-III (Trainee), HEM Mechanic Gr-III, Electrician Gr-III, Blaster Gr-II (Trainee) and QCA Gr-III (Trainee).

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 10 February 2022 on nmdc.co.in. The online application link will be available upto 02 March 2022.

NMDC Recruitment Notification Download

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 10 February 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 02 March 2022

NMDC Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 200

Field Attendant (Trainee) (RS-01) - 43

Maintenance Assistant (Mech) (Trainee) (RS-02) - 90

Maintenance Assistant (Elect) (Trainee) (RS-02) - 35

MCO Gr-III (Trainee) (RS-04) - 04

HEM Mechanic Gr-III (Trainee) (RS-04) - 10

Electrician Gr-III (Trainee) (RS-04) - 07

Blaster Gr-II (Trainee) (RS-04) - 02

QCA Gr-III (Trainee) (RS-04) - 09

NMDC Trainee Salary Details

Field Attendant (Trainee) (RS-01) - Rs. 18000 to 18500

Maintenance Assistant (Mech) (Trainee) (RS-02) - Rs. 18000 to 18500

Maintenance Assistant (Elect) (Trainee) (RS-02) - Rs. 18000 to 18500

MCO Gr-III (Trainee) (RS-04) - Rs. 19000 to 19500

HEM Mechanic Gr-III (Trainee) (RS-04) - Rs. 19000 to 19500

Electrician Gr-III (Trainee) (RS-04) - Rs. 19000 to 19500

Blaster Gr-II (Trainee) (RS-04) - Rs. 19000 to 19500

QCA Gr-III (Trainee) (RS-04) - Rs. 19000 to 19500

Eligibility Criteria for NMDC Trainee Posts

Educational Qualification:

Field Attendant (Trainee) (RS-01) - Middle Pass or ITI.

Maintenance Assistant (Mech) (Trainee) (RS-02) - ITI in Welding / Fitter / Machinist/Motor Mechanic / Diesel Mechanic/Auto Electrician.

Maintenance Assistant (Elect) (Trainee) (RS-02) - ITI in Electrical Trade.

MCO Gr-III (Trainee) (RS-04) - Three years Diploma in Mechanical Engineering.

HEM Mechanic Gr-III (Trainee) (RS-04) - Three years Diploma in Mechanical Engineering.

Electrician Gr-III (Trainee) (RS-04) - Three years Diploma in Electrical Engineering with Industrial/Domestic Electrical Installations Certificate.

Blaster Gr-II (Trainee) (RS-04) - Matric / ITI with Blaster / Mining Mate certificate and First Aid certificate. Post Qualification Experience: Experience of 3 years in blasting operation.

QCA Gr-III (Trainee) (RS-04) - Graduate in B.Sc (Chemistry/Geology) Post Qualification Experience: One year of experience in sampling work is essential.

Age Limit:

18 to 30 years

Selection Process for NMDC Trainee Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of

Written Test Physical Ability Test

How to Apply for NMDC Trainee Recruitment 2022 ?

Visit the official website of NMDC - nmdc.co.in Click on the right side Tab and then go to ‘Careers Tab’ Scroll Download and click on ‘Online Application Link’ given under ‘04 February 2022 Employment Notification No. 04/2022 for recruitment of various Workmen Grade Posts in Donimalai Complex’ Fill up your details Take a printout for future use

Application Fee: