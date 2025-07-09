NMMC Scholarship 2025: Eligibility, Application Process, Documents Required and Other Details

NMMC Scholarship 2025: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has launched its annual educational scholarship scheme for the economically disadvantaged students who are residing within its jurisdiction. The NMMC Scholarship is an initiative of the Social Development Department of the NMMC. The scholarship can be availed by students from Class 1 to college level. Those students who wish to apply for the scholarship can visit the official portal- schemenmmc.com. In this article, learn more about the NMMC Scholarship, eligibility criteria, documents required,etc.

NMMC Scholarship 2025: Important Dates

Students who are going to apply for the NMMC Scholarship must do so within the stipulated timeframe. For this, they need to remember the important dates for the registration process and application submission.