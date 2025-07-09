Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
NMMC Scholarship 2025: Eligibility, Application Process, Documents Required and Other Details

NMMC Scholarship: The NMMC has announced the educational scholarship scheme for the academic year 2025-26. Candidates can visit the official website to apply. Read further to get all the information about the NMMC Scholarship.

Jul 9, 2025, 13:25 IST
NMMC Scholarship 2025: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has launched its annual educational scholarship scheme for the economically disadvantaged students who are residing within its jurisdiction. The NMMC Scholarship is an initiative of the Social Development Department of the NMMC. The scholarship can be availed by students from Class 1 to college level. Those students who wish to apply for the scholarship can visit the official portal- schemenmmc.com. In this article, learn more about the NMMC Scholarship, eligibility criteria, documents required,etc.

NMMC Scholarship 2025: Important Dates

Students who are going to apply for the NMMC Scholarship must do so within the stipulated timeframe. For this, they need to remember the important dates for the registration process and application submission.

Registration Start

20 June 2025

Registration Ends

31 July 2025

Application Submission Last Date

15 August 2025

Instructions to Register on the NMMC Portal

When the student is going to apply for the first time on the portal, then they need to register themselves first. For filling out the registration form, they require certain information handy. These are:

  • The beneficiary's bank account must be in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation area.

  • The bank account must be in a nationalized bank.

  • The bank account must belong to the beneficiary and it must be Aadhaar linked.

  • Bank account must be KYC and regularly updated

  • Sukanya Samriddhi Account will not be accepted.

  • While applying from the Backward Class category, it should be noted that SC / ST / NT / VJNT categories are included in the Backward Class category.

  • Original Scanned Copy of the documents (PDF) in the Terms and Conditions must be attached.

How to Apply for NMMC Scholarship 2025?

Students who are going to apply for the NMMC Scholarship must visit the official portal of NMMC. Follow these steps to apply for the NMMC Scholarship:

  • Visit the official website- www.schemenmmc.com.

  • If you are already registered, then just Login to your account and apply for the scholarship.

  • If you are a new user, then click on the “New Register”.

  • A new page will appear where you can read the important instructions. After thoroughly reading the instructions, click on “Next to Register”.

  • Now fill all the information that has been asked like:

    • Personal Details

    • Upload Photograph and Signature

    • Parents Details

    • Ward Details

    • Bank Details

  • Now click on the “Submit” button.

Documents Required for the NMMC Scholarship Application Form 2025

The students need to keep some documents ready before filling out the application form for the NMMC Scholarship. These documents are:

  • Previous year exam scorecard.

  • Scanned copy of marksheets

  • Caste Certificate

  • A copy of the student's parent's ID is required.

  • Upload the scanned copy of the identity card.

Apply Online Link for NMMC Scholarship 2025

Students can either visit the official website of NMMC and fill the application form by following the steps provided in the above section or they can directly access the link given below and apply.

Register for NMMC Scholarship Portal

Register Here

Apply for NMMC Scholarship 2025-26

Apply Here

FAQs

  • Who provides the NMMC Scholarship?
    Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation provides the NMMC Scholarship.
  • What is NMMC Scholarship?
    NMMC Scholarship is for the economically disadvantaged students who comes under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation area.

