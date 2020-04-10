North Central Railway Recruitment 2020: Video/Audio Call Interview in for Doctor Posts

North Central Railway (NCR) Recruitment 2020: North Central Railway (NCR) has invited the applications for the posts of full time Contract Medical Practitioner(CMP) General Duty Doctor at CH/PRYJ on contractual basis for three basis for Open Market and for Retired Government Medical Officer. The eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview through audio/video scheduled on 14 April 2020.
Walk-in-interview
- Date - 14 April 2020 (Tuesday)
- Time - 10 AM
North Central Railway (NCR) Doctor Vacancy Details
Contract Medical Practitioner(CMP) General Duty Doctor - 37 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for North Central Railway (NCR) Doctor Posts
Educational Qualification:
GDMO - MBBS from a recognized university and must have completed one year internship and should be in possession of a valid registration certificate issued by any of the state medical councils/medical council of India.
Age Limit:
60 Years
Salary:
GDMO- Rs 75,000/-
How to Apply for North Central Railway (NCR) Doctor Posts 2020
The eligible candidates can submit their applications alongwith documents in pdf format to e-mail ID p.murmu20@gmail.com. Walk in interview will be conducted through video/audio call on 14 April 2020 at 10 AM.
North Central Railway (NCR) Doctor Recruitment Notification and Application PDF