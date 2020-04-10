North Central Railway Recruitment 2020: Video/Audio Call Interview in for Doctor Posts

North Central Railway (NCR) Recruitment 2020: North Central Railway (NCR) has invited the applications for the posts of full time Contract Medical Practitioner(CMP) General Duty Doctor at CH/PRYJ on contractual basis for three basis for Open Market and for Retired Government Medical Officer. The eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview through audio/video scheduled on 14 April 2020.

Walk-in-interview

Date - 14 April 2020 (Tuesday)

Time - 10 AM

North Central Railway (NCR) Doctor Vacancy Details

Contract Medical Practitioner(CMP) General Duty Doctor - 37 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for North Central Railway (NCR) Doctor Posts

Educational Qualification:

GDMO - MBBS from a recognized university and must have completed one year internship and should be in possession of a valid registration certificate issued by any of the state medical councils/medical council of India.

Age Limit:

60 Years

Salary:

GDMO- Rs 75,000/-

How to Apply for North Central Railway (NCR) Doctor Posts 2020

The eligible candidates can submit their applications alongwith documents in pdf format to e-mail ID p.murmu20@gmail.com. Walk in interview will be conducted through video/audio call on 14 April 2020 at 10 AM.

North Central Railway (NCR) Doctor Recruitment Notification and Application PDF