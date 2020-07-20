Northern Coalfieds Limited (NCL) Recruitment 2020 for 1500 Apprentice Posts, Apply @nclcil.in

NCL Recruitment 2020: National Coalfieds Limited (NCL), a subsidiary company of Coal India Limited, has invited applications for the post of Trade Apprentice for MP and UP. Interested candidates, who have passed ITI Exam from UP or MP Based institutes only, can apply for NCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 through online mode on official website www.nclcil.in from 17 July to 16 August 2020. The candidates are advised to read all instructions carefully and thoroughly before applying.

A total of 1500 vacancies are available for the post such as Welder, Fitter, Electrician and Motor Mechanic. More details on Northern Coalfield Recruitment 2020 such as vacancy details, eligibility, selection process, online application link below in this article.

Important Dates

Start date of Online registration and form submission: 17 July 2020

Closing date for online registration and form submission: 16 August 2020 by 5 PM

Northern Coalfields Limited Apprentice Vacancy Details

Welder (Gas and Electric) - 100 Posts

Fitter - 800 Posts

Electrician - 500 Posts

Motor Mechanic - 100 Posts

Northern Coalfields Limited Apprentice Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Welder (Gas& Elect)- 8 th & ITI Passed in Welder trade from NCVT/SCVT recognized UP or MP based Institute only.

Electrician- 10 th & ITI Passed in Electrician Trade from NCVT/SCVT recognized UP or MP based Institute only.

Fitter- 10th & ITI Passed in Fitter Trade from NCVT/SCVT recognized UP or MP based Institute only.

Motor Mechanic-10th & ITI Passed in Motor Mechanic Trade from NCVT/SCVT recognized UP or MP based Institute only.

For All Trades-The qualification prescribed shall be from NCVT/SCVT recognized UP or MP based Institute only as a full time, regular course in relevant trade with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General and OBC candidates and 45% marks in aggregate in case of SC/ST/PWD candidates against reserved positions.

The candidate must possess the prescribed qualification, age etc. as on 31 December 2019.

Age Limit:

16 to 24 Years

Northern Coalfields Limited Apprentice Selection Process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of Merit only

How to apply for Northern Coalfields Limited Apprentice Recruitment 2020 ?



Interested candidates can apply for Northern Coalfields Limited Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on its official website from 17 July to 16 August 2020.

Northern Coalfields Limited Apprentice Recruitment Notification PDF

NCL Apprentice Online Application Link