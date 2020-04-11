Northern Railway Recruitment 2020: WhatsApp/Zoom Interview for 134 Staff Nurse and Other Posts

Northern Railway Recruitment 2020: Northern Railway is conducting online walk in interview for the recruitment of Staff Nurse and CMP Doctor (Full-time Specialist and General Duty Medical Practitioners) to work on contractual basis for Lucknow Division for three months only for COVID 19 Pandemic. The eligible persons can send their application for the post in the prescribed format on email to srdponrilko@gmail.comon or before 16 April 2020.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 16 April 2020 by 03:00 PM

Online Walk-in-interview Date - 17 April 2020

Time - 10 AM

Northern Railway Staff Nurse and Doctor Vacancy Details

Staff Nurse - 86 Posts

CMP / GDMO - 12 Posts

CMP / Specialist - 36 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Northern Railway Staff Nurse and Doctor Job

Educational Qualification:

Staff Nurse - Certificate as registered nurse and midwife having passed three years course in General Nursing and Midwifery from a school of Nursing or other institution recognised by Indian Nursing Council or B.Sc (Nursing)

GDMO - MBBS

Specialist - MD/ DNB/ Diploma with 2 years of experience

Age Limit:

20 to 40 Years

How to Apply for Northern Railway Staff Nurse and Doctor Posts 2020

The eligible persons should send their application with scanned and self-attested copies of required document on email id srdponrlko@gmail.com on or before 16 April 2020 till 3 PM and appear for online walk in interview on 17 April 2020 at 10 AM through Zoom or WhatsApp Video Call.

Northern Railway Staff Nurse and Doctor Notification Link and Application Form