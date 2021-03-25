Northern Railway Recruitment 2021 for CMP (GDMO) Posts, Walk-In on 6 April, Earn upto 75,000/-
Northern Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification is released @nr.indianrailways.gov.in. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
Northern Railway Recruitment 2021: Northern Railway has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Contract Medical Practitioner. All interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 6 April 2021in connection with the engagement of 03 full-Time General duty Medical Practitioners on a Contract Basis over the Delhi Division. The period of the contract will be for 1 year.
Important Dates:
- Walk-In-Interview Date: 6 April 2021
Northern Railway Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Contract Medical Practitioner - 3 Posts
Northern Railway Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: MBBS from a recognized university and must have completed a rotating internship for one year and should be in possession of a valid registration certificate of any of the state council.
Northern Railway Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - not exceeding 50 years (There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms)
Northern Railway Recruitment 2021 Pay Scale - Rs. 75,000/- per month
Download Northern Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF
How to apply for Northern Railway Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 6 April 2021 at Chief Medical Superintendent, Divisional Railway Hospital, Northern Railway/DLI Division along with the documents. The documentation will be done between 9:30 AM -2: 30 PM. The candidates will have to report to the exam centre by 8:30 AM. Candidates can check the official notification PDF by clicking on the provided hyperlink.
Documents to carry:
The eligible candidates are required to carry the following documents on the scheduled date, time and venue with their original certificate and one photocopy of the following certificate.
- Photocopy of Date of Birth certificate.
- Photocopy of Educational qualification certificate.
- Photocopy of Experience certificate
- Caste Certificate registration with the medical council (in case of candidates belonging to a reserved community)
- Two passport size photographs.