Northern Railway Recruitment 2021 for CMP (GDMO) Posts, Walk-In on 6 April, Earn upto 75,000/

Northern Railway Recruitment 2021: Northern Railway has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Contract Medical Practitioner. All interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 6 April 2021in connection with the engagement of 03 full-Time General duty Medical Practitioners on a Contract Basis over the Delhi Division. The period of the contract will be for 1 year.

Important Dates:

Walk-In-Interview Date: 6 April 2021

Northern Railway Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Contract Medical Practitioner - 3 Posts

Northern Railway Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: MBBS from a recognized university and must have completed a rotating internship for one year and should be in possession of a valid registration certificate of any of the state council.

Northern Railway Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - not exceeding 50 years (There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Northern Railway Recruitment 2021 Pay Scale - Rs. 75,000/- per month

How to apply for Northern Railway Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 6 April 2021 at Chief Medical Superintendent, Divisional Railway Hospital, Northern Railway/DLI Division along with the documents. The documentation will be done between 9:30 AM -2: 30 PM. The candidates will have to report to the exam centre by 8:30 AM. Candidates can check the official notification PDF by clicking on the provided hyperlink.

Documents to carry:

The eligible candidates are required to carry the following documents on the scheduled date, time and venue with their original certificate and one photocopy of the following certificate.