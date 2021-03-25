Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here to join us Live

Northern Railway Recruitment 2021 for CMP (GDMO) Posts, Walk-In on 6 April, Earn upto 75,000/-

Northern Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification is released @nr.indianrailways.gov.in. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Mar 25, 2021 13:50 IST
Northern Railway Recruitment 2021: Northern Railway has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Contract Medical Practitioner. All interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 6 April 2021in connection with the engagement of 03 full-Time General duty Medical Practitioners on a Contract Basis over the Delhi Division. The period of the contract will be for 1 year.

Important Dates:

  • Walk-In-Interview Date: 6 April 2021

Northern Railway Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Contract Medical Practitioner - 3 Posts

Northern Railway Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: MBBS from a recognized university and must have completed a rotating internship for one year and should be in possession of a valid registration certificate of any of the state council.

Northern Railway Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - not exceeding 50 years (There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Northern Railway Recruitment 2021 Pay Scale - Rs. 75,000/- per month

Download Northern Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Official Website

How to apply for Northern Railway Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 6 April 2021 at Chief Medical Superintendent, Divisional Railway Hospital, Northern Railway/DLI Division along with the documents. The documentation will be done between 9:30 AM -2: 30 PM. The candidates will have to report to the exam centre by 8:30 AM. Candidates can check the official notification PDF by clicking on the provided hyperlink.

Documents to carry:

The eligible candidates are required to carry the following documents on the scheduled date, time and venue with their original certificate and one photocopy of the following certificate.

  1. Photocopy of Date of Birth certificate.
  2. Photocopy of Educational qualification certificate.
  3. Photocopy of Experience certificate
  4. Caste Certificate registration with the medical council (in case of candidates belonging to a reserved community)
  5. Two passport size photographs.
Job Summary
NotificationNorthern Railway Recruitment 2021 for CMP (GDMO) Posts, Walk-In on 6 April, Earn upto 75,000/-
Notification DateMar 25, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionApr 6, 2021
CityNew Delhi
StateDelhi
CountryIndia
Organization Northern Railway
Education Qual Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Medical
