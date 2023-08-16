Northern Railway Recruitment 2023: Apply for STA Posts

Northern Railway Recruitment 2023 : Northern Railway (NR) is looking to recruit candidates for recruitment of Senior Technical Officer (STA). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for NR STA Recruitment 2023 on or before 28 August 2023 at nr.indianrailways.gov.in.

Northern Railway Recruitment 2023: Northern Railway (NR), Kashmere Gate, New Delhi has started the application process for recruitment to the post of Senior Technical Officer (STA). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for NR STA Recruitment 2023 on or before 28 August 2023 at nr.indianrailways.gov.in.

Northern Railways has published the notification for the recruitment of 93 vacancies in Civil Engg./ Electrical/ Signal & Telecom department in Northern Railway/Construction Organization/ Kashmere Gate, Delhi. A.

Candidates would be able to check educational qualifications, age limit, salary, selection process, application link and process in the Northern Railway Notification given below:

Important Dates

Date of Publication of Notification on RRC website - 11 August 2023

Date and time of opening of online Application- 11 August 2023

Date & Time of closing of online Application - 28 August 2023

Northern Railway STA Vacancy

STA- 93 Posts

Age Limit:

20 to 34 years

Northern Railway STA Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Four years of Bachelor’s Degree OR A combination of any sub stream of Basic streams from a recognized university /institute.

Selection Process for Northern Railway STA Posts

The candidate will be shortlisted and called for screening and verification of original documents on the basis of ‘GATE score’ obtained in any one of the GATE examinations conducted in the preceding 05 years (i.e. between the year 2019 and 2023) in the ratio 1:1 to the number of vacancies in Senior Technical Associate (Civil/Elec./S&T) category (specific time period after which actual score is taken).

How to Apply NR STA Recruitment 2023 ?

Candidates are required to log on to the website www.nr.indianrailways.gov.in provided for filling “ONLINE” applications and fill up the personal details/BIO-DATA etc. Carefully

Application fees (Non-refundable)

Rs.100/