Northern Railway Recruitment 2023: Apply for STA Posts

Northern Railway Recruitment 2023: Northern Railway (NR), Kashmere Gate, New Delhi has started the application process for recruitment to the post of Senior Technical Officer (STA). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for NR STA Recruitment 2023 on or before 28 August 2023 at nr.indianrailways.gov.in.
Northern Railways has published the notification for the recruitment of 93 vacancies in Civil Engg./ Electrical/ Signal & Telecom department in Northern Railway/Construction Organization/ Kashmere Gate, Delhi. A.
Candidates would be able to check educational qualifications, age limit, salary, selection process, application link and process in the Northern Railway Notification given below:
Important Dates
Date of Publication of Notification on RRC website - 11 August 2023
Date and time of opening of online Application- 11 August 2023
Date & Time of closing of online Application - 28 August 2023
Northern Railway STA Vacancy
STA- 93 Posts
Age Limit:
20 to 34 years
Northern Railway STA Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
Four years of Bachelor’s Degree OR A combination of any sub stream of Basic streams from a recognized university /institute.
Selection Process for Northern Railway STA Posts
The candidate will be shortlisted and called for screening and verification of original documents on the basis of ‘GATE score’ obtained in any one of the GATE examinations conducted in the preceding 05 years (i.e. between the year 2019 and 2023) in the ratio 1:1 to the number of vacancies in Senior Technical Associate (Civil/Elec./S&T) category (specific time period after which actual score is taken).
How to Apply NR STA Recruitment 2023 ?
Candidates are required to log on to the website www.nr.indianrailways.gov.in provided for filling “ONLINE” applications and fill up the personal details/BIO-DATA etc. Carefully
Application fees (Non-refundable)
Rs.100/