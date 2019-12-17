NPCIL Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 137 Driver, Technician & Other Posts @npcilcareers.co.in

NPCIL Recruitment 2019: Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Driver, Technician & Other for its unit at 'Kaiga Site'. Eligible candidates can apply to the post through official website from 17 December to 6 January 2020.
Notification Details
Advertisement Number - NPCIU K alga Slte/HRM/02/2019
Important Date
- Starting Date for Online Application Submission – 17 December 2019
- Last Date for Online Application Submission - 6 January 2020
NPCIL Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 137
Driver Grade I
- Driver - 2
Technician-B
- Surveyor - 2
- Electrician - 1
- Instrument Mechanic/ Electronics - 1
- Fitter - 1
- Computer Operator & Programming Assistant (COPA) - 1
Category-II Stipendiary Trainee/ Technician (ST/TM)
- Surveyor -2
- Instrument Mechanic/ Electronics - 3
- Electrician - 3
- Fitter - 2
- Operator - 24
Scientific Assistant -B
- Civil - 19
- Electrical - 7
- Instrumentation/ Electronics - 3
- Mechanical - 15
- Computer Science - 1
Category-I: Stipendiary Trainee Scientific Assistant (ST/SA)
- Civil - 5
- Electrical - 13
- Mechanical - 17
- Instrumentation Electronics - 11
- Health Physics - 4
Salary:
- Driver Grade I – Rs. 19,900 in Level-2
- Technician-B – Rs. 21,700 in Level-3
- Category-II Stipendiary Trainee/ Technician (ST/TM) - Monthly stipend consolidated) during training period 1st yr Rs. 10,500 & 2nd yr Rs. 12,500 per month
- Scientific Assistant –B – Rs. 35,400 per month in Level-6
- Category-I: Stipendiary Trainee Scientific Assistant (ST/SA) - Monthly stipend consolidated) during training period 1st yr Rs. 16000 & 2nd yr Rs. 18000 per month
Age Limit:
- Driver Grade I – 20 to 28 years
- Technician-B – 18 to 25 years
- Category-II Stipendiary Trainee/ Technician (ST/TM) - 18 to 24 years
- Scientific Assistant –B – 18 to 30 years
- Category-I: Stipendiary Trainee Scientific Assistant (ST/SA) – 18 to 25 years
How to Apply for NPCIL Jobs 2019
The Eligible candidates can apply to the post through official website www.npcilcareers.co.in from 17 December to 6 January 2020.