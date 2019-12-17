Search

NPCIL Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 137 Driver, Technician & Other Posts @npcilcareers.co.in

Dec 17, 2019 11:54 IST
NPCIL Recruitment 2019: Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Driver, Technician & Other for its unit at 'Kaiga Site'. Eligible candidates can apply to the post through official website from 17 December to 6 January 2020.

Notification Details

Advertisement Number - NPCIU K alga Slte/HRM/02/2019

Important Date

  • Starting Date for Online Application Submission – 17 December 2019
  • Last Date for Online Application Submission - 6 January 2020

NPCIL Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 137

Driver Grade I

  • Driver - 2

Technician-B

  • Surveyor - 2
  • Electrician - 1
  • Instrument Mechanic/ Electronics - 1
  • Fitter - 1
  • Computer Operator & Programming Assistant (COPA) - 1

Category-II Stipendiary Trainee/ Technician (ST/TM) 

  • Surveyor -2
  • Instrument Mechanic/ Electronics - 3
  • Electrician - 3
  • Fitter - 2
  • Operator - 24

Scientific Assistant -B

  • Civil - 19
  • Electrical - 7
  • Instrumentation/ Electronics - 3
  • Mechanical - 15
  • Computer Science - 1

Category-I: Stipendiary Trainee Scientific Assistant (ST/SA)

  • Civil - 5
  • Electrical - 13
  • Mechanical - 17
  • Instrumentation Electronics - 11
  • Health Physics - 4

Salary:

  • Driver Grade I – Rs. 19,900 in Level-2
  • Technician-B – Rs. 21,700 in Level-3
  • Category-II Stipendiary Trainee/ Technician (ST/TM)  - Monthly stipend consolidated) during training period 1st yr Rs. 10,500 & 2nd yr Rs. 12,500 per month
  • Scientific Assistant –B – Rs. 35,400 per month in Level-6
  • Category-I: Stipendiary Trainee Scientific Assistant (ST/SA) - Monthly stipend consolidated) during training period 1st yr Rs. 16000 & 2nd yr Rs. 18000 per month

Age Limit:

  • Driver Grade I – 20 to 28 years
  • Technician-B – 18 to 25 years
  • Category-II Stipendiary Trainee/ Technician (ST/TM)  - 18 to 24 years
  • Scientific Assistant –B – 18 to 30 years
  • Category-I: Stipendiary Trainee Scientific Assistant (ST/SA) – 18 to 25 years

How to Apply for NPCIL Jobs 2019

The Eligible candidates can apply to the post through official website www.npcilcareers.co.in from 17 December to 6 January 2020.

NPCIL Notification 2020

Job Summary
CountryIndia

