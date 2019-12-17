NPCIL Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 137 Driver, Technician & Other Posts @npcilcareers.co.in

NPCIL Recruitment 2019: Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Driver, Technician & Other for its unit at 'Kaiga Site'. Eligible candidates can apply to the post through official website from 17 December to 6 January 2020.

Notification Details

Advertisement Number - NPCIU K alga Slte/HRM/02/2019

Important Date

Starting Date for Online Application Submission – 17 December 2019

Last Date for Online Application Submission - 6 January 2020

NPCIL Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 137

Driver Grade I

Driver - 2

Technician-B

Surveyor - 2

Electrician - 1

Instrument Mechanic/ Electronics - 1

Fitter - 1

Computer Operator & Programming Assistant (COPA) - 1

Category-II Stipendiary Trainee/ Technician (ST/TM)

Surveyor -2

Instrument Mechanic/ Electronics - 3

Electrician - 3

Fitter - 2

Operator - 24

Scientific Assistant -B

Civil - 19

Electrical - 7

Instrumentation/ Electronics - 3

Mechanical - 15

Computer Science - 1

Category-I: Stipendiary Trainee Scientific Assistant (ST/SA)

Civil - 5

Electrical - 13

Mechanical - 17

Instrumentation Electronics - 11

Health Physics - 4

Salary:

Driver Grade I – Rs. 19,900 in Level-2

Technician-B – Rs. 21,700 in Level-3

Category-II Stipendiary Trainee/ Technician (ST/TM) - Monthly stipend consolidated) during training period 1st yr Rs. 10,500 & 2nd yr Rs. 12,500 per month

Scientific Assistant –B – Rs. 35,400 per month in Level-6

Category-I: Stipendiary Trainee Scientific Assistant (ST/SA) - Monthly stipend consolidated) during training period 1st yr Rs. 16000 & 2nd yr Rs. 18000 per month

Age Limit:

Driver Grade I – 20 to 28 years

Technician-B – 18 to 25 years

Category-II Stipendiary Trainee/ Technician (ST/TM) - 18 to 24 years

Scientific Assistant –B – 18 to 30 years

Category-I: Stipendiary Trainee Scientific Assistant (ST/SA) – 18 to 25 years

How to Apply for NPCIL Jobs 2019

The Eligible candidates can apply to the post through official website www.npcilcareers.co.in from 17 December to 6 January 2020.





NPCIL Notification 2020