NPCIL Recruitment 2022: Registration For 91 Trade Apprentice Posts Begins at npcil.nic.in, Check Eligibility

NPCIL has invited online application for the 91 Trade Apprentice post on its official website. Check NPCIL recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

NPCIL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) has commenced the online application process for the various 91 Trade Apprentice posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before from 02 March 2022.



Important Dates for NPCIL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 02 March 2022

Vacancy Details for NPCIL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Carpenter-02

Computer Operator and Programming Assistant-11

Draughtsman (Civil)-03

Draughtsman (Mechanical)-02

Electrician-14

Electronics Mechanic-06

Fitter-21

Instrument Mechanic-06

Laboratory Assistant Chemical Plant-05

Machinist-04

Mason Building Constructor-03

Plumber-02

Turner-05

Welder-07

Eligibility Criteria for NPCIL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Carpenter-8th Pass with ITI pass Certificate in Carpenter Trade.

Computer Operator and Programming Assistant-10th Passed under 10+2 system of Educational or its equivalent and ITI pass certificate in Computer Operator and Programming Assistant Trade.

Draughtsman (Civil)-10th Passed under 10+2 system of Educational or its equivalent and ITI pass certificate in Draughtsman (Civil) Trade.

Draughtsman (Mechanical)-10th Passed with Science and Mathematics under 10+2 system of Educational or its equivalent and ITI pass certificate in Draughtsman (Mechanical) Trade.

Electrician-10th Passed with Science and Mathematics under 10+2 system of Educational or its equivalent and ITI pass certificate in Electrician Trade.

Electronics Mechanic-10th Passed under 10+2 system of Educational or its equivalent and ITI pass certificate in Electronics Mechanic Trade.

Fitter-10th Passed in Science and Mathematics under 10+2 system of Educational or its equivalent and ITI pass certificate in Fitter Trade.

Check notification link for details of the Educational Qualification of the posts.

How to Apply for NPCIL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Eligible and interested candidates can apply in prescribed format for NPCIL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification on or before 02 March 2022.