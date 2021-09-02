NRL Admit Card 2021 for GET, AO, AAO Out @nrl.co.in: Download Link Here

Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) has released the admit card of the exam scheduled on 21 September, 22 September and 23 September 2021 for the post of Graduate Engineer Trainee, Assistant Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer.

NRL GET Admit Card 2021: Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) has released the admit card of the exam scheduled on 21 September, 22 September and 23 September 2021 for the post of Graduate Engineer Trainee, Assistant Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer. Candidates can download NRL Admit Card from the official website - nrl.co.in.

As per the official notice, “With reference to advertisement no: 03/2021 dated 23 rd July, 2021 inviting online applications for the post of GET / Assistant Officer (Commercial) Trainee/ Assistant Accounts Officer, it is hereby informed that the Admit Cards for Computer Based Test (CBT) to be held on 21st, 22nd & 23rd September, 2021 can now be downloaded ( except for GET-Mechanical) from the Career section of our website”.

How to Download NRL Admit Card 2021 ?