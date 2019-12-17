NSIL, Bengaluru Recruitment 2019 for 07 Managerial Posts, Apply Offline by 31 December

NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), Bengaluru Jobs Notification: NSIL, Bengaluru has invited applications for Company Secretary, Deputy Managers – Technical, Administration, Finance and Purchase. The eligible candidates can apply offline to the post through the prescribed format latest by 31 December 2019.

Notification details

• Employment Newspaper Week: 14 December – 20 December 2019

• Advertisement No. NSIL / 01/2019, dated 09.12.2019

Important Dates for NSIL, Bengaluru Recruitment 2019

• Last Date of Submission of Offline Application: 31 December 2019

Vacancy Details of NSIL, Bengaluru Recruitment 2019

Name of the Post: No. of Posts

Total Vacancies– 07 Posts

• Company Secretary – 01 Post

• Deputy Manager – Technical Electronics– 01 Post

• Deputy Manager – Technical Mechanical – 02 Posts

• Deputy Manager – Administration – 01 Post

• Deputy Manager – Finance & Accounts – 01 Post

• Deputy Manager – Purchase – 01 Post

Eligibility Conditions for NSIL, Bengaluru Recruitment 2019

Educational Qualification

• Company Secretary – First class graduate and Associate / Fellow Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). Minimum 13 years of experience in PSUs and reputed companies.

• Deputy Manager – Technical Electronics– BE / B Tech or equivalent in Electronics & Communication / Applied Electronics / Communication / Electrical and Electronics & Instrumentation / Electronics & Power / Electronics and Telecommunication / Industrial Electronics / Power Electronics or related or allied trade from a recognized university and 3 years of relevant experience in supervisory capacity.

• Deputy Manager – Technical Mechanical – BE / B Tech or equivalent in Mechanical Engineering / Industrial Engineering / Industrial Management / Industrial Production related or allied trade from a recognized university and 3 years of relevant experience in supervisory capacity.

• Deputy Manager – Administration – Graduate with first class with MBA in Human Resource (First Class) from recognized university or institute. OR First Class Post Graduate degree with PG Diploma in Human Resource (First Class) including first class in graduation from a recognized university or institution and 8 years of relevant experience in supervisory capacity in reputed organizations. OR Graduate (First Class) with PG Diploma in Human Resource (First Class) from recognized university or institute with 13 years of relevant experience in supervisory capacity in reputed organizations.

• Deputy Manager – Finance & Accounts – Graduate in Commerce (First Class) and a pass in final examination of CA / ICWA / CS from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India / ICA / ICS with 4 years of experience in supervisory capacity in CPSE / reputed organizations. For more details related to qualification, please check official notification.

• Deputy Manager – Purchase – Bachelor’s degree (first class) with MBA in Operations / Materials Management from recognized institutes or universities and 4 year of relevant experience in supervisory capacity in reputed organization. Candidates should check the official notification for equivalent education qualification for the post.

Age Limits (as on last date of application)

• Company Secretary – Maximum 48 years

• Deputy Manager – Technical Electronics & Deputy Manager – Technical Mechanical – Maximum 35 years

• Deputy Manager – Administration, Deputy Manager – Finance & Accounts & Deputy Manager – Purchase – Maximum 45 years

Note: Age Relaxation in upper age limit for PWD/Ex-Servicemen candidates as per the Government Norms.

Selection Procedure for NSIL, Bengaluru Recruitment 2019

The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the interview to be organized by the selection body and those candidates who secure minimum 60% marks in the interview will be eligible for consideration for empanelment in the selection panel, in the order of merit.

Application Fee for NSIL, Bengaluru Recruitment 2019

For UR/OBC – Rs.500/-

For SC/ST/PwD/Women Candidates – Nil (Exempted)

Mode of Payment: Demand Draft in favour of the Accounts Officer, NewSpace India Limited” payable at Bengaluru.

How to Apply for NSIL, Bengaluru Recruitment 2019

The eligible candidates can apply to the posts through prescribed format which can be downloaded from the official website of the organization or the link given below and send the same along with other necessary documents to Senior Administrative Officer, NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), ISRO HQ Campus, Antariksh Bhavan, New BEL Road, Bengaluru - 560094. The last date for submission of application is 31 December 2019.

Employment Newspaper Advertisement for NSIL, Bengaluru Recruitment 2019

Official Notification for NSIL, Bengaluru Recruitment 2019

Application Form for NSIL, Bengaluru Recruitment 2019

Official Website