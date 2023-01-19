NVS Result 2022 Released @navodaya.gov.in: Download TGT Selection List PDF

NVS Result 202: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) declared the result for the post of TGT Posts. Candidates can check the download the PDF below.

NVS Result 2022 Download: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) announced the result of the exam held for the post Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) on its official website - navodaya.gov.in. The candidates who attended the NVS TGT Exam on 29 November 2022 can download NVS TGT Result from this page. Navodaya Vidyalaya Result is prepared for English, Hindi, Maths, Science, and Social Studies subjects.

NVS TGT Result Link - Click Here

How to Download NVS Result 2022 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of the NVS - navodaya.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link 'List of candidates shortlisted for interview for the post of TGTs (English, Hindi, Maths, Science, Social Studies) alongwith schedule of interviews under Direct Recruitment Drive 2022-23'

Step 3: Download Navodaya Vidyalaya Result PDF 2022

Step 4: Check the details of the selected candidates such as registration number, roll number, name of the candidate

NVS TGT Interview Date 2023

The candidates whose roll number is available in the list will be required to appear for an interview round. These candidates will be required to attend the interview on the scheduled date, time and venue. NVS TGT Interview call letters will be sent to the registered e-mail of the shortlisted candidate. Also, the concerned /link to download the interview call letter be made available on the website of the Samiti, as the case may be.

If any candidate whose name is mentioned in this notice does not receive an interview call letter to attend interview, he/ she may contact at Phone Number(s) 0120-2405969-73 Extn. 2040 & e-mail: nvshqel@gmail.com.

The final merit list will be prepared by giving weightage of 80% and 20% to marks obtained by the candidate in Computer Based Test (CBT) and interview respectively.