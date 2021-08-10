NWDA Answer Key 2021 for LDC, JE , Steno, JAO, Translator Out, Submit Objection @nwda.gov.in upto 12 August

NWDA Answer Key 2021 for for the post of Junior Engineer (JE), Hindi Translator, Junior Accounts Officer, Stenographer Gr. II and Lower Division Clerk has been released on nwda.gov.in. Details Here.

NWDA Answer Key 2021: National Water Development Agency (NWDA) has uploaded the answer key of online exam for the post of Junior Engineer (JE), Hindi Translator, Junior Accounts Officer, Stenographer Gr. II and Lower Division Clerk. Candidates can download NWDA LDA Answer Key from the official website of NWDA - nwda.gov.in.

NWDA Answer Key Link is given below which is available from 10 August to 12 August, 2021 upto 5:00 PM. The candidates can check answer and also submit objection, if any, through this link. For objection, an amount of Rs. 100/- per objection will be charged and if the objection is found correct, the fee paid by the candidate(s) would be refunded.

It is to be noted, that the exam for the post of UDC will be re-conducted on 18 August 2021 for 145 candidates only. Accordingly, candidates are requested to download their Admit Card on 10 August 2021, onwards. Objection Tracker for UDC post will be live from 20th August 2021.

How to Download NWDA Answer Key ?

Go to official website of NWDA - http://nwda.gov.in/

Click on ‘Vacancy’ Tab then on ‘Vacancy Details’

Now, click on ‘Download Link of Objection Tracker for CBT Examination of 2021 ’, given under ‘Online Applications are invited for the post of Junior Engineer(Civil), Hindi Translator, Junior Accounts Officer, UDC, Stenographer Grade-II and LDC on direct recruitment basis in NWDA from Indian Citizens (Advertisement No. 07/2021)’.

It will re-direct you to a new link -https://nwda.cbtexam.in/ where you are required to to click on ‘Add Objection’

A new page will open , enter your ‘login ID’ and ‘Password’

Download NWDA Answer Key