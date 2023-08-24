Odisha Nursing 2023 Admit Card: Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket on dohodisha.nic.in

Odisha Nursing Admit Card 2023 is released by the Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) at dohodisha.nic.in. The exam will be held on August 31, 2023. Get the direct link to download Odisha Nursing Admit Card here.

Odisha Nursing Admit Card 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) has released the admit card of the Nursing admission 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website dohodisha.nic.in. In order to download Odisha BSc Nursing Admission Admit Card 2023, candidates will be required to enter their registration number and password. The exam is scheduled to be held on August 31, 2023.

Odisha Nursing Admit Card 2023 is an essential document that will not only act as an entry pass on the examination day but will also be an important document that needs to be submitted on the counseling day. Candidates are advised to download the hall ticket in advance to avoid any last-minute technical glitch.

Odisha Nursing Admit Card 2023

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) is all set to conduct the Odisha Nursing admission exam on August 31 and the admit card for the same has already been released. This is a state level Nursing entrance exam for courses like ANM, GNM, Basic B.Sc Nursing, Post Basic B.Sc Nursing, MSC, PB Diploma Nursing in Government and ONMRC Recognised Private Nursing Institutions Of Odisha. Candidates who have applied for this exam can now download their Odisha Nursing Admission Hall ticket.

Also, read: DDA Important Questions with Answers

Odisha BSc Nursing Admit Card Link

The direct link to download Odisha BSc Nursing Admission Admit Card is shared below. Candidates can enter their login credentials to download it.

Odisha BSc Nursing Admission Admit Card Download Link

Steps to Download Odisha Nursing Admit Card

Listed below are the steps that you need to follow to download Odisha Nursing admit card 2023:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Directorate of Medical Education and Training i.e. dohodisha.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admit card link for Odisha Nursing Exam.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and password which you received at the time of filling out the application form.

Step 4: Your Odisha Nursing Admission Admit Card will be displayed on the screen. Download it for future references.

Check: DDA Admit Card 2023 Link

Odisha BSc Nursing Admit Card 2023: Details to Check

Upon downloading the Odisha Nursing Admission Admit Card 2023, candidates must check the details mentioned on it carefully. If there’s any mistake or discrepancy, you are advised to contact the officials immediately.

Name

Roll Number

Photograph

Signature

Exam date, venue and timings

Exam day instructions and guidelines

Odisha Nursing Admission Admit Card is an important document that will permit you to enter the examination hall. Those who fail to carry their hall ticket will be prohibited to enter the examination hall. Thus, candidates must ensure that they download their hall ticket prior to the exam date and not to forget it while leaving for the exam.