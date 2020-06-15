Odisha Panchayati Raj recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 817 Project Assistant, Manager and Other Posts from 17 June

Odisha Panchayati Raj recruitment 2020: Odisha Livelihoods Mission is seeking a job opportunity for the post of Project Assistant, Manager and Other Posts. Candidates holding the requisite qualification can apply to the posts through the online mode at olm.nic.in.

A total of 817 Vacancies have been notified under Odisha Livelihoods Mission, Panchayat Raj & Drinking Water Department, Bhubaneswar for the recruitment of Block Project Manager, District Project Manager, Project Asst, Block Livelihood Coordinator, Project Executive & Other vacancies. Willing candidates can go through this article and check all details regarding the notification here.

Advertisement Number: 01 & 05/2020-21

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of application: 17 June 2020

Last date for submission of application: 7 July 2020

Odisha Livelihoods Mission Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Project Assistant - 254 Posts

Block Livelihood Coordinator - 294 Posts

Block Project Manager - 161 Posts

District Project Manager - 7 Posts

Project Manager - 36 Posts

Project Executive - 62 Posts

Deputy Cheif Executive Officer - 3 Posts

Odisha Panchayati Raj recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Project Assistant, Block Livelihood Coordinator - Candidate should have Graduation Degree from a recognized University.

Block Project Manager, District Project Manager, Project Manager, Project Executive, Deputy Cheif Executive Officer - Candidate should have a Post Graduation Degree/Diploma in the relevant discipline from a recognized University.

Odisha Panchayati Raj recruitment 2020 Age Limit - Candidate should not be above 37 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Selection Procedure for Project Assistant, Block Livelihood Coordinator and Other Posts

The selection of a candidate for recruitment to the posts will be made on the basis of Computer Based Test, Computer Practical Test and Group Discussion/Personal Interview.

Exam Scheme:

Computer Based Test (CBT): Shall be of 150 (One Hundred Fifty) Marks consisting of General Awareness (25 marks), General English (25 marks), Reasoning & Mental Ability (25 marks), Mathematics (25 marks) Thematic Knowledge (30 marks) and Computer Knowledge Test (20 marks).

Computer Practical Test: shall be of 30 Marks for the candidates shortlisted in the Computer Based Test. A Candidate must secure at least 50% marks in Computer Knowledge Test to qualify for next steps in the selection process.

Personal Interview: Shall be of 25 marks for shortlisted candidates.

Download Project Assistant Official Notification PDF Here

Download Block Livelihood Coordinator Official Notification PDF Here

Download Block Project Manager Official Notification PDF Here

Download Deputy Executive Officer Official Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link - to active on 17 June

How to apply for Odisha Panchayati Raj recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at olm.nic.in on or before 7 July 2020 till 11.59 PM for recruitment to various posts under Odisha Livelihoods Mission. Engagement of the selected candidates will be for a contract period of one year. Candidates can refer to the hyperlinks given in this article for more details.