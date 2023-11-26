Odisha Police OPRB SI Answer Key 2023 Soon: Check Details Here

Odisha Police OPRB SI Answer Key 2023 will be released soon at odishapolice.gov.in. Check the direct link to download OPRB Sub Inspector Answer Key and other details here.

Odisha Police SI Expected Cut Off 2023: The Odisha Police Recruitment Board organised the Odisha Police SI 2021-23 exam on November 26, 2023. The exam was conducted for around 1 lakh students at 33 exam centres. Now, the board will release the answer key to the exam. Those who appeared in the exam can download the answers to the exam on the official website (odishapolice.gov.in). The answer is expected to be released in the month of December 2023.

The board is also anticipated to invite objections from the official website. The dates of submitting objections will also be released along with the answer key.

Odisha Police SI Exam Overview 2023

The exam was successfully conducted at various exam centres. The candidates can check the important details related to the exam below:

Exam Conducting Body Odisha Police Recruitment Board Exam Name Odisha Police SI Exam 2021 Post Name Sub Inspectors of Police Odisha Police SI Exam Date 2023 November 26, 2023 Odisha Police SI Answer Key Date 2023 soon Selection Process Written Exam Physical Standards Measurement Physical Efficiency Test Medical Test Document Verification Job Location Odisha Website https://odishapolice.gov.in/

How to Download OPRB SI Answer Key 2023?

The candidates can download the answer key for the Sub Inspector post with the help of the steps given below:

Step 1: Go to odishapolice.gov.in

Step 2: Click on 'Recruitment or Current Vacancies'

Step 3: Go to the answer key link

Step 4: Take the print out of the answer key

Odisha Police SI Expected Cut Off Marks

The candidates can check the expected cutoff marks off all categories in the table below:

Odisha Police SI Expected Cut Off 2023 Category Female General 75-80 OBC 70-75 SC 60-70 ST 55-60

The official answer key for the OPSC SI Recruitment Examination 2023 is expected to be released on the OPSC website in the next few weeks. Candidates can download the answer key directly from the website. Once released, the answer key will provide the correct answers for all questions asked in the written examination.