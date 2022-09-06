Office of Development Commissioner Recruitment 2022 for Assistant Development Commissioner Posts

Office of Development Commissioner Recruitment 2022: Office of Development Commissioner, Kandla Special Economic Zone (KASEZ) has invited applications from Central Government officers for Assistant Development Commissioner Posts. The appointment will be on a deputation basis initially for a period of three years. Eligible officers who are willing to be considered for deputation and also possess requisite experience can send their applications through post.

The notification was published in the employment newspaper dated 03 June to 09 September 2022. The candidates can check the details below:

Important Date

Last Date of Application - within 30 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in the employment newspaper.

Eligibility Criteria for Office of Development Commissioner Recruitment 2022

Officers under the Central Government or Autonomous Bodies of Central Government or State Governments may alone be considered

Holding analogous posts on regular basis in the parent cadre or department

Eight years of regular service in the grade rendered after appointment

Salary

Rs. 9300-34800 GP Rs. 4200

How to Apply for Office of Development Commissioner Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply offline mode within 30 days from the date of publication of this office memorandum in the employment newspaper. Applications should be sent through the proper channel in the prescribed Performa to the office of the Development Commission, Kandla Special Economic Zone. The concerned department should forward the application through speed post or registered post along with the required documents,