OHPC Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Jr Clerk Trainee/Assistant Trainee

OHPC Recruitment 2022: Odisha Hydro Power Corporation Limited is hiring candidates for the recruitment of Jr Clerk Trainee/LD Assistant Trainee Posts. Check Details Here.

OHPC Recruitment 2022: Odisha Hydro Power Corporation Limited (OHPC) is filling up the vacancies for the post of Junior Clerk Trainee or LD Assistant Trainee for their placements in Units/Project Sites/Corporate Office. Candidates can apply online on ohpcltd.com from 12 November to 11 December 2022.

Applicants will be required to appear for an online exam in the month of January 2023 at Bhubneshwar, Cuttack, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Berhampur, Balasore etc. The exam will have 120 Multiple-Choice Questions of 1 mark each. Selected candidates in the exam will be called for Document Verification. Other details are available below.

OHPC Jr Clerk Trainee/LD Assistant Trainee Notification



Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 12 November 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 11 December 2022

OHPC Jr Clerk Trainee/LD Assistant Trainee Vacancy Details

Junior Clerk Trainee or LD Assistant Trainee - 50 Posts

OHPC Jr Clerk Trainee/LD Assistant Trainee Salary

Rs. 13500/-

Eligibility Criteria for Jr Clerk Trainee/LD Assistant Trainee Posts

Qualification

Graduate in any discipline with a one-year Diploma in Computer Application or equivalent from a recognized university.

OR

Diploma in Office Managament from a recognized institute with one-year Diploma in Computer Application or equivalent from a recognized university.

Age Limit:

18 to 38 years

Selection Process for OHPC Jr Clerk Trainee/LD Assistant Trainee Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of :

Computer Based Test Document Verification

How to Apply for OHPC Jr Clerk Trainee/LD Assistant Trainee Recruitment 2022

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on from 12 November to 11 December 2022.

Application Fee:

Rs. 500/-

No Fee for SC/ST/PWD candidates