Oil India Admit Card 2020 Released @oil-india.com, Download Oil India Limited Technician, Assistant Technician, Assistant Mechanic and Assistant Operator Call Letter

Oil India Admit Card 2020: Oil India Limited (OIL), a Navratna Public Sector, has released the admit card of the Written Test (Stage -1) for the recruitment to the post of Technician, Assistant Technician, Assistant Mechanic and Assistant Operator. Candidates can download Oil India Technician Admit Card from the official website of Oil India i.e. oil-india.com or https://oileservice.oilindia.in/ERAdmitDownload.

Oil India Admit Card Link is available below. The candidates can download Oil India Mechanic/Operator/Technician Admit Card, directly, through the link below

Oil India Admit Card Download Link

Oil India Exam is scheduled to be held on 13 December 2020 (Sunday). There will be questions on:

English Language & GK/GA

Reasoning Arithmetic/Numerical and Mental Ability

Relevant Technical Knowledge

The candidates need to score a minimum of 50% marks. Final Selection will be done on the basis of marks obtained in written test only. However, for the post code in Sr No 14 (Notification), the candidates who will qualify in the test shall be called for trade test.

How to Download Oil India Admit Card 2020 ?

Visit the official website of Oil India Ltd - oil-india.com. Go to ‘Career’ Tab the click on ‘Current Openings’ Click on ‘Download Admit Card’ given against ‘Application Status/Admit Card for Written Test on 13/12/2020 for various posts vide advertisement/notification dated 18/10/2017’ A new window will open where you need to select the post code, enter your Full Name, Father's Name, Date of Birth and select Employment Exchange below in the system as furnished in your application for the post applied for, as applicable Download Oil India Admit Card 2017

A total of 394 vacancies are available for Technician/ Assistant Technician/ Assistant Mechanic/ Assistant Operator, against advertisement/notification dated 18/10/2017. The candidates can check more details below:

Oil India Notification Download