Oil India Recruitment 2020 for Sr Assistant (Steno Typist), Sr Assistant (Hindi Translator) & Jr Assistant (Clerk/Hindi Typist-cum Computer Operator) Posts in Delhi/NOIDA

OIL India Recruitment 2020: Oil India Limited (OIL), a Navratna Public Sector has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Sr. Assistant (Steno-Typist), Sr. Assistant (Hindi Translator). Jr. Assistant (Clerk-cum Computer Operator) and Jr. Assistant (Hindi Typist cum Computer Operator) for its Office at Noida (UP)/ Delhi. Candidates can apply for the posts through official website i.e. oil-india.com from 02 June to 01 July 2020.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 02 June 2020

Last Date of Receipt of Applications - 01 July 2020

Oil India Limited (OIL) Vacancy Details

Sr. Assistant – I, Steno Typist Grade – VII - 3 Posts

Sr. Assistant – I Hindi Translator Grade- VII - 1 Post

Jr. Assistant – I, Clerk-cum-Computer Operator - 5 Posts

Jr. Assistant –I , Hindi Typist cum Computer Operator Grade– 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Sr Assistant and Jr Assistant Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Sr. Assistant – I, Steno Typist Grade – Graduate in any discipline from recognized university and possess Certificate in English Shorthand Course with minimum speed of 80 words per minute and Computer typing with a minimum speed of 30 words per minute.Must have 6 months Diploma/ Certificate in Computer operation and be fully conversant with MS Office, Excel, Spreadsheet and MS Power Point.

Sr. Assistant – I Hindi Translator Grade - Graduate from recognized university with Hindi as a major subject as well as English as one of the elective subject in Pass course and Certificate or Diploma in Hindi Translator Course from a recognized institute. 6 months Diploma/ Certificate in Computer Applications and be conversant with bilingual processing ( i.e Hindi & English Typing)

Jr. Assistant – I, Clerk-cum-Computer Operator - 10+2 or equivalent in any stream from a Govt. Recognized Board/ University and have minimum 6 months Diploma/Certificate in Computer Application and should be fully conversant with MS Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, etc.Proficiency in computer with minimum typing speed of 30 ) words per minutes

Jr. Assistant - 12th or equivalent in any stream from a Govt. Recognized Board and 6 months Diploma/Certificate in Computer Application and should be fully conversant with MS Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, etc.Proficiency in computer typing with minimum bilingual ( Hindi & English) typing speed of 30 (thirty) words per minute

Age Limit:

General - 18 to 30 years

SC - 18 to 35 years

OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) - 18 to 33 years

Oil India Notification Download Here Click Here Official Website Link Click Here

Selection Process for Oil India Sr Assistant and Jr Assistant Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of Computer Based Test (CBT) and Skill & Proficiency Test,

How to Apply for Oil India Sr Assistant and Jr Assistant

Interested candidates can apply on official website of OIL India oil-india.com from 02 June to 01 July 2020.

Application Fee:

General and OBC - Rs. 200

SC/ST/PwBD/EWS/Ex-Serviceman - No Fee