Oil India Recruitment 2020 for Sr Assistant (Steno Typist), Sr Assistant (Hindi Translator) & Jr Assistant (Clerk/Hindi Typist-cum Computer Operator) Posts in Delhi/NOIDA

OIL India Recruitment 2020: Oil India Limited (OIL), a Navratna Public Sector has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Sr. Assistant (Steno-Typist), Sr. Assistant (Hindi Translator). Jr. Assistant (Clerk-cum Computer Operator) and Jr. Assistant (Hindi Typist cum Computer Operator) for its Office at Noida (UP)/ Delhi. Candidates can apply for the posts through official website i.e. oil-india.com from 02 June to 01 July 2020.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Application - 02 June 2020
- Last Date of Receipt of Applications - 01 July 2020
Oil India Limited (OIL) Vacancy Details
- Sr. Assistant – I, Steno Typist Grade – VII - 3 Posts
- Sr. Assistant – I Hindi Translator Grade- VII - 1 Post
- Jr. Assistant – I, Clerk-cum-Computer Operator - 5 Posts
- Jr. Assistant –I , Hindi Typist cum Computer Operator Grade– 1 Post
Eligibility Criteria for Sr Assistant and Jr Assistant Posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
- Sr. Assistant – I, Steno Typist Grade – Graduate in any discipline from recognized university and possess Certificate in English Shorthand Course with minimum speed of 80 words per minute and Computer typing with a minimum speed of 30 words per minute.Must have 6 months Diploma/ Certificate in Computer operation and be fully conversant with MS Office, Excel, Spreadsheet and MS Power Point.
- Sr. Assistant – I Hindi Translator Grade - Graduate from recognized university with Hindi as a major subject as well as English as one of the elective subject in Pass course and Certificate or Diploma in Hindi Translator Course from a recognized institute. 6 months Diploma/ Certificate in Computer Applications and be conversant with bilingual processing ( i.e Hindi & English Typing)
- Jr. Assistant – I, Clerk-cum-Computer Operator - 10+2 or equivalent in any stream from a Govt. Recognized Board/ University and have minimum 6 months Diploma/Certificate in Computer Application and should be fully conversant with MS Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, etc.Proficiency in computer with minimum typing speed of 30 ) words per minutes
- Jr. Assistant - 12th or equivalent in any stream from a Govt. Recognized Board and 6 months Diploma/Certificate in Computer Application and should be fully conversant with MS Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, etc.Proficiency in computer typing with minimum bilingual ( Hindi & English) typing speed of 30 (thirty) words per minute
Age Limit:
- General - 18 to 30 years
- SC - 18 to 35 years
- OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) - 18 to 33 years
|
Oil India Notification Download Here
|
Official Website Link
Selection Process for Oil India Sr Assistant and Jr Assistant Posts
Selection will be done on the basis of Computer Based Test (CBT) and Skill & Proficiency Test,
How to Apply for Oil India Sr Assistant and Jr Assistant
Interested candidates can apply on official website of OIL India oil-india.com from 02 June to 01 July 2020.
Application Fee:
General and OBC - Rs. 200
SC/ST/PwBD/EWS/Ex-Serviceman - No Fee