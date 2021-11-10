Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Oil India Engineer Recruitment 2021:146 Vacancies Available for Grade VII Posts, Apply Online @oil-india.com

Oil India Limited  has published a notification for recruitment of 146 Grade 7 Posts. Check  salary, age limit, qualification etc. below.

Created On: Nov 10, 2021 12:25 IST
Oil India Recruitment 2021

Oil India Engineer Recruitment 2021 Notification: Oil India Limited is looking for candidates for Grade 7 Posts for its production and exploration areas in the districts of Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Sivasagar and Charaideo in Assam and Changlang district in Arunachal Pradesh at OIL, Field Headquarters, Duliajan. Candidates need to apply online from 10 November to 09 December 2021 on oil-india.com.

Candidates should possess Diploma in relevant field of Engineering such as Chemical, Civil, Computer Engineering, Electrical,  Electronics & Telecommunication,  Instrumentation Technology and Mechanical.  They can check more details on Oil India Recruitment 2021 such as salary, age limit, qualification etc. below:

Oil India Notification Download

Oil India Online Application Link

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Online Application Link - 10 November 2021
  • Last Date of Online Application Link - 09 December 2021

Oil India Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 146

Salary:

Rs. 37,500 – 1,45,000

Eligibility Criteria for Oil India Grade 7 Posts

Educational Qualification:

  • 3 years Diploma in Chemical Engineering from a Government Recognized University/Board/Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board.
  • 3 years Diploma in Civil Engineering from a Government Recognized University/Board/Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board.
  • 3 years Diploma in Computer Engineering from a Government Recognized University/Board/Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board.
  • 3 years Diploma in Electrical Engineering from a Government Recognized University/Board/Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board. Must possess a valid Electrical Supervisor's Certificate of Competency
  • 3 years Diploma in Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering from a Government Recognized University/Board/Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board.
  • 3 years Diploma in Instrumentation Technology from a Government Recognized University/Board/Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board.
  • 3 years Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a Government Recognized University/Board/Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board.

Oil India Grade 7 Age Limit:

  • General - Minimum 18 Years and Maximum 30 Years
  •  SC/ST - Minimum 18 Years and Maximum 35 Years
  • OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) - Minimum 18 Years and Maximum 33 Years

Selection Process for Oil India Grade 7 Posts

Candidates will be called for Online Exam.

How to Apply for Oil India Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidate can apply online om oil-india.com/Current_openNew.aspx from 10 November to 09 December 2021

Application Fee:

General/OBC : Rs. 200/-

SC/ST/EWS/Persons with Benchmark Disabilities/Ex-Servicemen: No Fee

 

FAQ

What is qualification for Oil India Engineer Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates should possess Diploma in Engineering.

What is Oil India Grade 7 Salary ?

Rs. 37,500 – 1,45,000

What is the last date for Oil India Online Application Submission ?

9 December 2021
Job Summary
NotificationOil India Engineer Recruitment 2021:146 Vacancies Available for Grade 6 Posts, Apply Online @oil-india.com
Notification DateNov 10, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionDec 9, 2021
CityDibrugarh
StateAssam
CountryIndia
Organization Oil India Limited
Education Qual Diploma Holder
Functional Engineering
Next
