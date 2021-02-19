Oil India Recruitment 2021 for 28 Work Over Operator/ Assistant Operator & Other Posts, Walk-In from 25 Feb

Oil India Recruitment 2021: Oil India has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Fishing Operator, LPG Operator, Drilling/ Workover Assistant OperatorDrilling/ Workover operator & Drilling/ Workover Mechanic. All Interested and eligible candidates can appear for the interview round from 25 February to 22 March 2021. The schedule and eligibility criteria for the posts are given below.

Important Dates:

Walk-In-Interview Dates: 25 February to 22 March 2021

Oil India Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Fishing Operator - 1 Post

LPG Operator - 7 Posts

Drilling/Workover Operator - 4 Posts

Drilling/Workover Mechanic - 4 Posts

Drilling/Workover Assistant Operator - 32 Posts

Oil India Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Fishing Operator, LPG Operator, Drilling/Workover Operator- Passed Class 10 from Government Recognized Education Board; . Passed 03 (Three) years Diploma in any Engineering discipline from Government Recognized Polytechnic.

Contractual Drilling/Workover Mechanic - Passed Class 10 from Government Recognized Education Board; Passed 03 (Three) years Diploma in Mechanical Engineering/Automobile Engineering from Government Recognized Polytechnic.

Contractual Drilling / Workover Assistant Operator - Passed Class 10 from Government Recognized Education Board; Trade certificate in any trade from Government Recognized Institute.

Oil India Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 40 years

Oil India Recruitment 2021 Salary

Fishing Operator, LPG Operator, Drilling/Workover Operator, Contractual Drilling/Workover Mechanic - Rs. 18, 400/-

Contractual Drilling/Workover Assistant Operator - Rs. 15,700/-

Download Oil India Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for Oil India Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview from 25 Feb to 22 March at Employee Welfare Office, Employee Relations Department, Nehru Maidan, Oil India Limited, Duliajan

Schedule for Interview: -