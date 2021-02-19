Oil India Recruitment 2021 for 28 Work Over Operator/ Assistant Operator & Other Posts, Walk-In from 25 Feb
Oil India Recruitment 2021 for 28 Work Over Operator/ Assistant Operator & Other Posts. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.
Oil India Recruitment 2021: Oil India has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Fishing Operator, LPG Operator, Drilling/ Workover Assistant OperatorDrilling/ Workover operator & Drilling/ Workover Mechanic. All Interested and eligible candidates can appear for the interview round from 25 February to 22 March 2021. The schedule and eligibility criteria for the posts are given below.
Important Dates:
- Walk-In-Interview Dates: 25 February to 22 March 2021
Oil India Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Fishing Operator - 1 Post
- LPG Operator - 7 Posts
- Drilling/Workover Operator - 4 Posts
- Drilling/Workover Mechanic - 4 Posts
- Drilling/Workover Assistant Operator - 32 Posts
Oil India Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Fishing Operator, LPG Operator, Drilling/Workover Operator- Passed Class 10 from Government Recognized Education Board; . Passed 03 (Three) years Diploma in any Engineering discipline from Government Recognized Polytechnic.
- Contractual Drilling/Workover Mechanic - Passed Class 10 from Government Recognized Education Board; Passed 03 (Three) years Diploma in Mechanical Engineering/Automobile Engineering from Government Recognized Polytechnic.
- Contractual Drilling / Workover Assistant Operator - Passed Class 10 from Government Recognized Education Board; Trade certificate in any trade from Government Recognized Institute.
Oil India Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 40 years
Oil India Recruitment 2021 Salary
Fishing Operator, LPG Operator, Drilling/Workover Operator, Contractual Drilling/Workover Mechanic - Rs. 18, 400/-
Contractual Drilling/Workover Assistant Operator - Rs. 15,700/-
Download Oil India Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
How to apply for Oil India Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview from 25 Feb to 22 March at Employee Welfare Office, Employee Relations Department, Nehru Maidan, Oil India Limited, Duliajan
Schedule for Interview: -
- Contractual Fishing Operator - 25 February 2021
- Contractual Fishing Operator - 1 March
- Contractual Drilling/Workover Operator - 8 March
- Contractual Drilling/Workover Mechanic -15 March
- Contractual Drilling/Workover Assistant Operator - 22 March