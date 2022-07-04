OPSC AAO Admit Card 2021(Out) @opsc.gov.in, Check Asst. Agriculture Officer Hall Ticket Link

Odisha PSC has released the Admit Card 2021 for the post of Asst. Agriculture Officer on its official website- opsc.gov.in. Check download link here.

OPSC Asst. Agriculture Officer Admit Card 2021 Download: OPSC AAO Admit Card 2021 has been released by Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) for the written examination for the post of Asst. Agriculture Officer. The written examination for the Asst. Agriculture Officer post against Advt. No. 27 of 2021-22 is scheduled on 10 July 2022.

Candidates applied successfully for the Special Recruitment to the Posts of Asst. Agriculture Officer can download their Admit Card from the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)-opsc.gov.in.

You can download the OPSC Asst. Agriculture Officer Admit Card 2021 directly from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download OPSC Asst. Agriculture Officer Admit Card 2021

In a bid to download the Asst Agriculture Officer Admit Card 2021, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Roll Number and Date of Birth to the link available on the official website.

It is noted that OPSC will conduct the written examination for Spl. Recruitment of Assistant Agriculture Officers on 10 July 2022 in two sessions. The Paper I will be held in first session from 10.00 A.M. to 12.00 Noon and the second session for Paper II will be conducted from 2.00 P.M. to 04.00 P.M.

You can download the OPSC Asst. Agriculture Officer Admit Card 2021 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: OPSC Asst. Agriculture Officer Admit Card 2021