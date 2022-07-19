OPSC AHO Admit Card 2021 (Out)@opsc.gov.in, Check Assistant Horticulture Officer Hall Ticket Link

Odisha PSC has released the Admit Card for the Assistant Horticulture Officer post on its official website - opsc.gov.in. Check download link.

OPSC Assistant Horticulture Officer Admit Card 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Admit Card for the post of Assistant Horticulture Officer. Candidates who have to appear in the written exam for the Assistant Horticulture Officer post scheduled on 24 July 2022 can download OPSC Assistant Horticulture Officer Admit Card 2021 available on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.

Direct Link to Download: OPSC Assistant Horticulture Officer Admit Card 2021





Commission is set to conduct the written exam for the Assistant Horticulture Officer post against Advt. No. 12 of 2021-22 on 24 July 2022. The Admit Card downloading link is active on the official website of OPSC.

In a bid to download the Assistant Horticulture Officer Admit Card 2021, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Roll No and Date of Birth on the official website. Exam will be conducted from 10.00 A.M. to 01.00 P.M. at 06 different exam centers located at the Bhubaneswar.

Commission has also released the list of candidates shortlisted for the written exam for the Assistant Horticulture Officer post.

You can download the OPSC Assistant Horticulture Officer Admit Card 2021 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: OPSC Assistant Horticulture Officer Admit Card 2021 Check Steps