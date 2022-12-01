OPSC ASO Skill Test Admit Card 2022 (Released),Direct Download Link at opsc.gov.in: Exam On Dec 04

Odisha PSC has released short notice regarding the Admit Card/Schedule for the ASO post on its official website-www.opsc.gov.in. Check download link.

It is noted that Commission will be conducting the computer skill test for the post of Assistant Section Officer against Advt. No. 26 of 2021-22 on 04 December 2022.

According to the short notice released, the Skill Test for the post of Asst. Section Officer against Advt. No. 26 of 2021-22 will be held on 04 December 2022 from 10.30 A.M. to 11.30 A.M.

Candidates qualified for the Skill Test round for the above post can check the details of the name of the examination centers and Number of candidates allotted for the skill test which is available on the official website.

Candidates can download their Admit Card from the official website after providing their login credentails to link available on the official website.

You can download the OPSC ASO Skill Test Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.



How To Download: OPSC ASO Skill Test Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update