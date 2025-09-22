OPSC Assistant Agriculture Officer Answer Key and Scorecard 2025 Released at opsc.gov.in - PDF Link Here

OPSC AAO Marks 2025 Out: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the marks, cut off and final answer key for the posts of Assistant Agriculture Officer and Finance & Accounts Officer. Candidates who appeared in the different rounds of the selection process for these posts can download the final answer key and Cut off marks from the official website. Candidates shortlisted are able to appear for the next document verification round. You can download the marks, cut off and final answer key from the official website of OPSD-https://www.opsc.gov.in.
OPSC AAO Marks 2025 Download
To download the marks, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Examination Name, PPSAN and date of birth. You can download your marks directly through the link given below-
|OPSC AAO Marks 2025
|Download Link
OPSC Assistant Agriculture Officer (AAO) 2025 Overview
The Commission has uploaded the Marks Secured by the Candidates, Cut Off Marks & Final Answer Key for the posts of Assistant Agriculture Officer (Advt. No. 06 of 2024-25) and Finance & Accounts Officer in Urban Local Bodies of Odisha Municipal Finance Service Cadre.You can check below all the crucial details such as and important date, organisation, application process, category etc.
|Organization
|Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)
|Post Name
|Assistant Agriculture Officer (AAO)/Finance & Accounts Officer in Urban Local Bodies of Odisha Municipal Finance Service Cadre
|Final Answer key/marks status
|Out
|Advt No.
|06 of 2024-25 and Advt. No. 39 of 2023-24
|Official Website
|https://www.opsc.gov.in/
How to Download OPSC AAO Marks2025?
You can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below-
Step 1: Visit the official website of OPSC- https://www.opsc.gov.in/
Step 2: Click on the Marks;Answer Key on the home page.
Step 3: Now, provide your login credentials to the link.
Step 4: Your marks/answer key will appear in a new window on the screen.
Step 5: Download and take the printout of the same.
