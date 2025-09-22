OPSC Assistant Agriculture Officer Answer Key and Scorecard 2025 Released at opsc.gov.in - PDF Link Here

OPSC AAO Marks 2025 Out: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the marks, cut off and final answer key for the posts of Assistant Agriculture Officer and Finance & Accounts Officer. Candidates who appeared in the different rounds of the selection process for these posts can download the final answer key and Cut off marks from the official website. Candidates shortlisted are able to appear for the next document verification round. You can download the marks, cut off and final answer key from the official website of OPSD-https://www.opsc.gov.in.

OPSC AAO Marks 2025 Download

To download the marks, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Examination Name, PPSAN and date of birth. You can download your marks directly through the link given below-