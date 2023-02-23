OPSC Interview Date 2023 Released For Asst. Director Posts @opsc.gov.in: Download Schedule

Odisha PSC has published a notification for the Interview Schedule for the post of Assistant Director on its official website-opsc.gov.in. Download PDF.

OPSC Assistant Director Interview Schedule 2023 Download: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has published a notification for the Document Verification/Interview Schedule for the post of Assistant Director Law on its official website. Commission will be conducting the Document Verification/Interview for the above posts from 02 March 2023 onwards. Commission has uploaded the PDF of the detailed interview schedule on its official website-opsc.gov.in.

The OPSC Assistant Director Interview Schedule 2023 is also available here and you can download the same directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: OPSC Assistant Director Interview Schedule 2023

The Document Verification & Viva voce will be conducted from 02 to 04 March 2023 as per the programme available on the official website.

Candidates appearing in the interview/dv round should note that the document will be verified on the same day before the commencement of interview for the post at the venue. Candidates can check the short notice regarding the list of essential documents which are to be presented before the interview/dv board on the day of personality test.

As per the short notice released, the document verification for the Assistant Director post will be conducted from 09.00 A.M. and 01.00 P.M. whereas the interview will be held from 10.45 A.M. and 03.00 P.M. daily from 02 to 04 March 2023.

You can download the OPSC Assistant Director Interview Schedule 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.

Process To Download: OPSC Assistant Director Interview Schedule 2023