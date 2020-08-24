OPSC AFO Admit Card 2020 Released for Asst. Fisheries Officer @opsc.gov.in, Download Link Here

OPSC Assistant Fisheries Admit Card 2020: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Admission Certificate & Instruction for the Assistant Fisheries posts (Advt. No. 05 of 2019-20) on its official website. All the candidates who have to appear for the Assistant Fisheries Posts written exam can download their admit card from the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.

OPSC has released the direct link to download the Admit Card for the Assistant Fisheries posts on its official website. Candidates can download their admit card for the Assistant Fisheries posts after providing their login credentials like Registration No and Date Of Birth on the official website.

As per the short notification released by the OPSC, the written exam for the Asst. Fisheries Officer posts will be conducted on 02 September 2020. All such candidates who have applied for the Asst. Fisheries Officer posts against the Advt. No. 05 of 2019-20 can download the Admit Card available on the official website.

