OPSC AFO Answer Key 2023 Out @opsc.gov.in: Download Assistant Fisheries Officer Cut Off Marks 

Odisha PSC has released the Answer Key and Cut off marks for the post of Assistant Fisheries Officer on its official website-opsc.gov.in. Download PDF.

OPSC Assistant Fisheries Officer Answer Key 2023: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Answer Key and Cut off marks for the post of Assistant Fisheries Officer on its official website. Candidates appeared in the written exam for the Assistant Fisheries Officer post against  Advt. No. 30 of 2021-22 can check the Answer Key/ Cut off marks from the official website of OPSC-opsc.gov.in.

The  Answer Key/ Cut off marks link is also available below and you can download the same directly through the link. 


Direct Link To Download: OPSC Assistant Fisheries Officer Answer Key/Cut Off 2023

OPSC has conducted the written exam for the post of Assistant Fisheries Officer on 11 September 2022 across the state. Now the Commission has released the Answer key for the said post on its official website. Candidates can check the distribution of questions in different series with answers in papers in the exam. 

Commission has also released the Cut off marks for the document verification and interview for the Assistant Fisheries Officer  against Advt. No. 30 of 2021-22.

It is noted that OPSC has earlier invited online applications for the 177 posts of Assistant Fisheries Officer in  Fisheries And ARD Department Of The State. 

Check Details

Event  Details 
Advt No.  30 of 2021-22
Post Name Assistant Fisheries Officer
Total Post 177
Scale of pay  Rs 44,900/-in Level-10



You can download the OPSC Assistant Fisheries Officer Answer Key 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below. 

How to Download: OPSC Assistant Fisheries Officer Answer Key 2023

  1. Visit  the official website of OPSC.-opsc.gov.in
  2. Click on the link Cut Off Marks and Answer Key of Written Exam held for Recruitment to the Post of Assistant Fisheries Officer (Advt. No. 30 of 2021-22)on the home page.
  3. You will get the PDF of the OPSC Assistant Fisheries Officer Answer Key 2023 in a new window.
  4. Download and save the OPSC Assistant Fisheries Officer Answer Key 2023 for future reference.

 

