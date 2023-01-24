OPSC AFO Answer Key 2023 Out @opsc.gov.in: Download Assistant Fisheries Officer Cut Off Marks 

Odisha PSC has released the Answer Key and Cut off marks for the post of Assistant Fisheries Officer on its official website-opsc.gov.in. Download PDF.

OPSC Assistant Fisheries Officer Answer Key 2023: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Answer Key and Cut off marks for the post of Assistant Fisheries Officer on its official website. Candidates appeared in the written exam for the Assistant Fisheries Officer post against Advt. No. 30 of 2021-22 can check the Answer Key/ Cut off marks from the official website of OPSC-opsc.gov.in.

The Answer Key/ Cut off marks link is also available below and you can download the same directly through the link.



Direct Link To Download: OPSC Assistant Fisheries Officer Answer Key/Cut Off 2023





OPSC has conducted the written exam for the post of Assistant Fisheries Officer on 11 September 2022 across the state. Now the Commission has released the Answer key for the said post on its official website. Candidates can check the distribution of questions in different series with answers in papers in the exam.

Commission has also released the Cut off marks for the document verification and interview for the Assistant Fisheries Officer against Advt. No. 30 of 2021-22.

It is noted that OPSC has earlier invited online applications for the 177 posts of Assistant Fisheries Officer in Fisheries And ARD Department Of The State.

Check Details

Event Details Advt No. 30 of 2021-22 Post Name Assistant Fisheries Officer Total Post 177 Scale of pay Rs 44,900/-in Level-10







You can download the OPSC Assistant Fisheries Officer Answer Key 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: OPSC Assistant Fisheries Officer Answer Key 2023