TS SBTET Result 2025 OUT at sbtet.telangana.gov.in; Direct Link to Download Diploma Semester Marksheet

Telangana SBTET Diploma Result 2025 OUT: State Board of Technical Education and Training, Telangana (SBTET Telangana) declared the semester results of various diploma courses on its official website. Check the direct link provided below and the steps to download the TSSBTET Result PDF.

Telangana SBTET Diploma Result 2025
SBTET Telangana Diploma Semester Result 2025: The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Telangana (SBTET Telangana) has recently released the diploma results for C24, C21, C18, ER-91, ER-2020 and other courses. TSSBTET Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- sbtet.telangana.gov.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results PDF using the direct link provided below. The students can check the SBTET Telangana Diploma results 2025 by their PIN number. 

TS SBTET Results 2025

As per the latest update, SBTET Telangana released the semester results of various diploma and pharmacy courses. The students can check the list of released SBTET Telangana Diploma Semester results on the official exam portal of the University- sbtet.telangana.gov.in. 

SBTET Telangana Diploma Semester Result 2025

Click here

How to Check the List of SBTET TS Results 2025?

Candidates can check the notification of semester results of various diploma and pharmacy courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the SBTET Telangana Diploma Semester Results 2025

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - sbtet.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: Select ‘Student Service’ and click on ‘Results’’.

Step 3: Select your course from the list and click on it.

Step 4: Fill in all the required details and click on the view result button

Step 5: The Result PDF will open check your result

Step 6: Download the result PDF for future reference.

SBTET Telangana Key Highlights

State Board of Technical Education and Training, Telangana (SBTET Telangana) is located in Hyderabad, Telangana. The board is managing the Diploma & ITI education in the state. TS State Board of Technical Education and Training was created under the authority of the Government of Telangana as an adjunct office of the Department of Technical Education.

