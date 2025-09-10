Brain teasers are great for mental exercise. If you are looking to improve your concentration power and attention to detail skills, then solving brain teasers can really be helpful. Today we have a brain teaser that will test your ability to find hidden details that others often miss. Brain teasers can help make learning fun for children. These visual puzzles are great as they help to exercise both the left and right sides of your brain at once. If you struggle with focusing on a task for a longer duration, then solving brain teasers can help with that. Brain teasers offer more surprising benefits, such as inducing the release of dopamine, a neurotransmitter associated with happiness. Brain teasers can help you relax and restore. With so many benefits, one must definitely solve brain teasers.

Here is a brain teaser that will test your observation skills and attention to detail. There is a marshmallow hidden in this picture. Can you find it before time runs out? Only 1% Highly Observant and High IQ People Can Spot The Marshmallow In 10 Seconds! Image: Brightside Most people failed to find the marshmallow in this picture. Can you find it? This brain teaser will test your observation skills, attention to detail, and critical thinking. This brain teaser will reveal how good you are at spotting hidden details. You will get 10 seconds to solve this brain teaser. It may seem an impossible task but 1 per cent of people with good observation skills, attention to detail, and high IQ were able to spot the marshmallow. If you think you are among the top 1 per cent then give this brain teaser a try. Let's see if you are able to solve it.