OPSC Interview Schedule 2021 Out for Assistant Professor Post @opsc.gov.in, Download PDF

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Interview Schedule for the post of Assistant Professor on its official website - opsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

OPSC Interview Schedule 2021 : Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Interview Schedule for the post of Assistant Professor in Psychology (Advt. No. 08 of 2020-21). All such candidates who have qualified for the interview round for Assistant Professor Post can check the details Interview Schedule for Assistant Professor in Psychology (Advt. No. 08 of 2020-21) available on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.

However you can download the PDF of OPSC Interview Schedule 2021 also with the link given below.

Direct link to download the OPSC Interview Schedule 2021

Accordingly to the short Notification released, Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will conduct the interview for Assistant Professor Assistant Professor in Psychology (Advt. No. 08 of 2020-21) post from 30 November 2021 onwards.

Commission has uploaded the details of interview schedule which will be conducted from 30 November to 03 December 2021.Candidates will have to report as per the schedule with half an hour before the commencement of interview. Candidates will have to follow the strict COVID guidelines as mentioned in the notification.

All those candidates who have can download the OPSC Interview Schedule 2021 from the link available on the official website.



How to Download: Download OPSC Interview Schedule 2021

Visit the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission i.e. http://www.opsc.gov.in/

Go to what’s New section available on the Home page of the website.

Click on the link Interview Notice -Recruitment to the post of Asst Professor in Psychology (Advt. No. 08 of 2020-21) given on the Home Page.

You will be redirected to the new page where you will get the OPSC Interview Schedule 2021 in a new window.

You are advised to take Print Out of the same for future reference.