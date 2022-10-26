OPSC Assistant Director Admit Card 2022 Out at opsc.gov.in, Download Link Here

Odisha PSC has released the Admit Card for the post of Asst Director on its official website-opsc.gov.in. Download link available here.

OPSC Assistant Director Admit Card 2022 Download: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Admit Card for the post of Asst Director in OSES Cadre on its official website. Commission will be conducting the written exam for the post of Asst Director in OSES Cadre against Advt. No. 05 on 29-30 October 2022.

Candidates successfully applied for the Assistant Director post can download their Admit Card from the official website-opsc.gov.in.

However you can download the OPSC Assistant Director Admit Card 2022 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: OPSC Assistant Director Admit Card 2022





In a bid to download the OPSC Assistant Director Admit Card 2022, you will have to provide your login credentials including PPSAN No and Date Of Birth to the link on the official website.

It is noted that Commission will conduct the written exam on 29-30 October 2022 in two sittings from 10.00 A.M. to 12.00 P.M. and from 02.00 P.M. to 05.00 P.M.

Exam for General English (Paper I) and Statistics (Paper III) will be conducted on 29 October 2022. Exam for General Knowledge (Paper II) and Economics (Paper IV) will be held on 30 October 2022.

Candidates who have to appear in the written exam for the Asst Director post should note that Admit Care for the same is available on the official website. Candidates can download their Admit Card after following the steps given below.

How to Download: OPSC Assistant Director Admit Card 2022