OPSC Answer Key 2021 Released for Asst. Professor (Super Specialty) Post @opsc.gov.in, Check Marks

OPSC Document Verification Schedule 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the answer key of the written examination for Assistant Professor (Super Specialty) Post. All such candidates who have appeared in the written examination for the Assistant Professor posts can check the answer key available on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.

It is noted that Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) had conducted the written examination for Assistant Professor (Super Specialty) Post on 14 February 2021.

All such candidates who qualified in the written examination for Assistant Professor (Super Specialty) Post in Odisha Medical Education Service, under H. & F.W. Department against advertisement no 11 of 2018-19 appeared in the document verification round as per the selection process.

Now Commission has uploaded the details Answer Key for the Assistant Professor (Super Specialty) Post on its official website. Candidates can check the details of distribution of questions in different series with its answer.



Commission has also released the Marks secured by the candidates in the written examination for the Assistant Professor (Super Specialty) Post on its official website. Candidates can check their Answer Key/Marks secured in the written examination available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for OPSC Answer Key 2021 for Asst. Professor (Super Specialty) Post





How to Download: OPSC Answer Key 2021 for Asst. Professor (Super Specialty) Post