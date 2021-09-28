OPSC Admit Card 2021 Released for Dental Surgeon Post @opsc.gov.in, Check Steps to Download

: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Admit Card for written exam for the Dental Surgeon Post on its official website - opsc.gov.in. Check steps to download.

OPSC Admit Card 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Admit Card for written exam for the Dental Surgeon Post. Commission is set to conduct the written examination for Dental Surgeon on 03 October 2021. All such candidates who have applied for the Dental Surgeon Post in Group A (Junior Branch) against Advt No. 11 of 2020-21 can download their Admit Card from the available on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.

The link to download the OPSC Admit Card 2021 for Dental Surgeon Post is also given below.

Direct link to download the OPSC Admit Card 2021 for Dental Surgeon Post





In a bid to download the OPSC Admit Card 2021, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Registered Username/Mobile No/Email Id and Password on the link given on the official website.

It is noted that Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will conduct the written examination for Dental Surgeon Group A Post on 03 October 2021. As per the schedule released, Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will conduct the written exam from 10.00 A.M. to 1.00 P.M. (10.00 A.M. to 2.00 P.M for PWD candidates).

All those candidates who have applied for the Dental Surgeon in Group A post (Junior Branch) of Odisha Medical and Health Services (Dental) Cadre under Health and Family Welfare Department can download the OPSC Admit Card 2021 from the link available on the official website.



How to Download: to Download OPSC Written Exam Schedule 2021

Visit the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission i.e. http://www.opsc.gov.in/

Go to what’s New section available on the Home page of the website.

Click on the link Download Admission Certificate & Instructions for the Written Examination to be held on 03.10.2021 for Recruitment of Dental Surgeon (Advt. No. 11 of 2020-21) given on the Home Page.

You will have to provide your login credentials including Registered Username/Mobile No/Email Id and Password on the official website.

You will get the OPSC Admit Card 2021 in a new window.

You are advised to take Print Out of the same for future reference.