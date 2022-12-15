OPSC MO Recruitment 2022-23 for 3481 Medical Officer Posts, Apply Online @opsc.gov.in, Check Eligibility

OPSC has invited online application for the 142 Assistant Professor Post on its official website. Check OPSC Recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

OPSC MO Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer (MO) on its official website-opsc.gov.in. Under the OPSC MO Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification, a total of 3481 Posts are available in Group A (Junior Branch) of Odisha Medical and Health Services Cadre under Health and Family Welfare Department.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for OPSC MO Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification on or before 27 January 2023. The online application process will be commence from 27 December 2022.

Candidates selected finally for the Medical Officer (MO) posts will get in the scale of Pay of Rupees 56100/-in Level 12,Cell-1 of the pay matrix as per ORSP Rules 2017 with usual Dearness and other Allowance as may be sanctioned by the Government of Odisha from time to time.

Notification Details OPSC MO Recruitment 2022-23 Job :

Advt No: 11 of 2022-23

Important Date OPSC MO Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Commencement of Submission of Application: 27 December 2022

Last Date for Submission of Application: 27 January 2023

Vacancy Details OPSC MO Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Medical Officer-3481

Eligibility Criteria OPSC MO Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification PDF

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have MBBS or equivalent degree from a Medical College or Medical Institution recognized by MCI.

Valid Registration Certificate under the Odisha Medical Registration Act

Check the notification link for details of the eligibility criteria/selection process/age limit and other update for the post.

Age Limit OPSC MO Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Candidates should have attained the age of 21 Years and not be above the age of 38 Years as on 1st day of January 2022.

Check the notification link for details of age relaxation.

How To Apply OPSC MO Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online for these posts through the OPSC’s Website www.opsconline.gov.in from 27 December 2022 to 27 January 2022.